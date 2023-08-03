 'Dallas' Blue Hole' Goes Viral on TikTok, Filled With Treated Water | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Environment

Dallas' 'Blue Hole' Went Viral on TikTok, Exposing Huge Waste of Treated Water

Alexander Neal, a water resources professional, filmed himself kayaking on the city's "crystal-clear swamp" on Sunday.
August 3, 2023
A video showing what water resources professional Alexander Neal has called "Dallas' Blue Hole" went viral this week.
A video showing what water resources professional Alexander Neal has called "Dallas' Blue Hole" went viral this week. Alexander Neal
Share this:
Encountering the crystal-clear water of the Dallas swamp on Sunday was a jaw-dropping moment for Alexander Neal. The hole was deep — 20-plus feet in certain spots, by his estimations — and up to 40 feet across.

The water resources professional believes that a broken pipe in Dallas’ Great Trinity Forest had resulted in the swamp-like gaping hole, one that he gauges is filled with “tens of millions of gallons of our treated drinking water.” Neal captured his excursion into what he’s dubbed “Dallas’ Blue Hole” in a video that’s since gone viral.

Filming himself as he explored the area in a kayak, Neal said that he felt water from the leak’s source pushing the canoe.

“Any vegetation that was getting in there was moving around pretty rapidly for a leaking pipe, so it was pretty unnerving,” he told the Observer on Wednesday. “It was also pretty disappointing because I know for a fact that there have been people aware of the issue within the city of Dallas, and to me, it didn't really look like they had done any work there in a long time, if not ever.”
@lustytexan Massive water main break within the City of Dallas. Perhaps tens of millions of gallons of drinking water discharging daily for the past five years into the Great Trinity Forest. No fix from the city. Continuous discharge at thousands of gallons per minute is flooding hundreds of acres of bottomland hardwood floodplain forest lessening our city's ability to withstand floods, costing ratepayers, and killing thousands of trees within a vital urban forest. #dallastx #dallas #txwater #txdrought #trinityriver #whiterockcreek #greattrinityforest #dallastexas #txflood #cityofdallas #southdallas #urbanforestry #infrastructure #watersupply #waterleak ♬ original sound - lustytexan
The city of Dallas is now facing mounting questions about the nature of the hole and how long it’s been there, not to mention the ecological imprint it has left on the surrounding habitat. Questions remain, too, as to how much the leak — which Neal thinks is at least five years old — has been costing the city, plus how it’s affecting Dallas ratepayers.

News of the leak comes as local officials have asked residents to conserve water amid an ongoing heatwave. In a recent news release, the city announced that water consumption had spiked considerably, from an average of 380 million gallons daily to more than 655 million gallons one day in June.

Then there’s climate change. Experts warn that hotter temps are drying out soil and speeding up evaporation in water reservoirs.

Neal said he and his friends hike in the Great Trinity Forest frequently. Around five years ago, they noticed that an area of the forest around Highway 175 had been retaining water, even during dry periods.

One of his friends eventually found the Dallas Blue Hole in March 2022 and promptly notified the city, Neal said.

“It's not a beautiful habitat; it's actually a devastated habitat because the water is full of chlorine.” – Alexander Neal, water resources professional

tweet this

Some viewers commented on the video of the hole, marveling at the “beautiful habitat.” Neal doesn’t see it that way.

“It's not a beautiful habitat; it's actually a devastated habitat because the water is full of chlorine,” he said.

click to enlarge swamp water dallas
A swampy section of the Great Trinity Forest.
Alexander Neal

In the viral video, Neal points out a nutria swimming by but told the Observer that other fauna were sparse.

"I saw no fish in the water and also saw no beavers or otters or other animals that you typically see preying on fish," he added. "I saw very little insects and no trees in an area that used to be full of trees, so it was pretty damning to see.”

Dallas Water Utilities staff have viewed Neal’s video, confirmed Catherine Cuellar, director of the city’s communications, outreach and marketing department.

Staff launched “initial investigations” in October and closed off the part of the line that was thought to be leaking. They also scheduled an inspection to detect the leak “that was coincidently done yesterday,” Cuellar wrote via email Tuesday evening.

In a previous email on Tuesday, Cuellar said that work on the line would start that day and that repairs are expected to last several weeks. She added that staff have used a process of de-chlorination to lessen "any impacts to area wildlife."

But Neal is worried about how the leak has shaped the surrounding environment. Urban trees are vital in combating the effects of climate change-induced heat and urban heat islands, he said, so “losing thousands of trees out there is a huge blow” to the people of Dallas.

Dallas’ Blue Hole evoked memories for Neal of Jacob’s Well in the Texas Hill Country. He used to monitor the famed spring, which is currently making headlines for drying out while surrounding residents endure a water crisis.

The amount of leaked, treated water sitting in the city’s hole reminds Neal of Jacob’s Well in its better years.

Looking ahead, Neal wants to see the leaking pipe plugged, putting an end to the waste of valuable water resources. Dallas’ Blue Hole was a jarring sight, but Neal still has hope for the area’s future: “As long as folks monitor it and don't mess with it, I think that the ecosystem there — that deserves to be in a floodplain like that in the city of Dallas — I think it'll come back on its own.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending

Plans for Seven-Story Apartment Building in North Oak Cliff Draw Opposition, More Gentrification Worries

News

Plans for Seven-Story Apartment Building in North Oak Cliff Draw Opposition, More Gentrification Worries

By Jacob Vaughn
Forsaken History: Residents Aim to Keep Tenth Street Historic District Alive

News

Forsaken History: Residents Aim to Keep Tenth Street Historic District Alive

By Jacob Vaughn
Watch Out, North Texas: We're Under a Red Flag Warning.

News

Watch Out, North Texas: We're Under a Red Flag Warning.

By Simone Carter
As Dallas Fire-Rescue Works to Address Mental Health, Problems Persist

Healthcare

As Dallas Fire-Rescue Works to Address Mental Health, Problems Persist

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation