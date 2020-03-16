 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
This thing, the coronavirus, is making everything weird.EXPAND
This thing, the coronavirus, is making everything weird.
KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Your Dallas Coronavirus Update for Monday, March 16

Stephen Young | March 16, 2020 | 10:49am
AA

Here's where we stand, as of Monday morning: There are 14 confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Dallas County. That's up from eight Friday afternoon. Thirteen of those cases have been linked to travel, be it international, domestic or on a cruise. Collin County has reported eight cases and Denton County confirmed its first positive test for COVID-19 over the weekend. On a more positive note, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Saturday that the man suffering from the county's first reported case of the coronavirus has been released from the hospital.

Dallas' annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, slated for Saturday, didn't happen, but pockets of revelers could be seen throughout the city at bars and restaurants, ignoring the advice of public health experts.

Many Dallas churches elected to hold their services online Sunday. Robert Jeffress and First Baptist Dallas did not, adhering to the letter of a Dallas County directive banning gatherings of more than 500 people by worshiping in separate parts of the church's massive downtown campus.

Related Stories

Sunday night, the Centers for Disease Control recommended against all gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Cities across the U.S. have elected to limit bars and restaurants to making deliveries and preparing take-out. Dallas hasn't done so yet, nor has Dallas ISD made an announcement about canceling classes next week, when students return from spring break. City schools are currently undergoing a deep cleaning.

The Dallas County Community College District announced Monday afternoon that it is extending spring break one week. That means no classes until March 29. During the extended break, faculty and staff will work to make their classes online-friendly. When students return, all classes will be online only.

“Because every decision we make has a far-reaching impact on our students, we are taking steps to minimize their health risk, while still maximizing our students’ opportunity to complete a college degree/credential,” DCCCD Chancellor Joe May said.


If students return to the classroom this school year, they will not be taking the STAAR assessment test. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

canceled it Monday morning

.

Other Notes:

Parkland Hospital will begin drive-thru coronavirus testing this afternoon. The tests will be available only to patients with an order from a Parkland doctor, according to the hospital.

All jury trials have been canceled in Dallas County until May 8.

Sen. Ted Cruz remains in self-quarantine, following his discovery that he'd been potentially exposed to coronavirus for a second time.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >