Dallas Group Gets Grant To Help Former Inmates Have a Second Chance

For Angela King, the president and CEO of Volunteers of America Texas, it’s another step into a new direction, even if helping people adjust to life outside of prison walls isn't new for them.
"We have been committed to work with re-entry clients for over 125 years… VOA opened the first halfway house in the country to help folks transition back home following incarceration,” King said. “In recent years, we have focused on employment, family reunification, substance abuse treatment and living skills as the keys to success for the clients we serve.”
Now in its second year, the Dallas Pathways Program has already achieved significant milestones. King shared that the program “has hit its goal for the first year in enrollments,” before adding “right now, the number is sitting at 30 enrollments and a 3.33% recidivism rate.”
Several metrics and indicators are in place to track the program’s success.
“We measure employment outcomes, client satisfaction and stable housing as indicators of successful transition back to communities,” King said. “Each of our clients has an individual treatment plan that may focus on family reunification, connection with community treatment groups, stable housing and budgeting as a part of successful transition. Progress on this plan is monitored by case workers, counselors and employment specialists as the person prepares to leave the halfway house or incarceration in the jail."
According to the 2022 Texas Department of Criminal Justice Biennial Reentry and Reintegration Services Report, Texas has one of the lower recidivism rates in the country, with 20.3% inmates returning to jail within 3 years of release. Compared to the national average of 68%, Texas is doing well, but still, 1 out of every 5 prisoners returning to jail is a daunting number.
As the saying goes, it takes a village. The significance of partnerships and collaborations with other nonprofits, education institutions and businesses has been essential, according to King.
"Some of our success can be attributed to working with other nonprofits like the South Dallas Employment Project, who have helped some of our clients get the crucial IDs that they need to gain employment,” she said. “The Workforce Solutions Center in Redbird and City Works have been extremely crucial for providing employment resources for our clients. They have Workforce Coordinators who are also focused on reentry and have been very willing to work with me to build my employment clientele and provide leads for my clients.”
The $25,000 will improve the group’s ability to reach and assist individuals in need by expanding educational resources, strengthening vocational training programs and increasing outreach efforts.
"This grant comes from the City of Dallas, and is intended to help clients overcome barriers to employment, find jobs and sustain employment,” King said. “We can help with basic things, like getting an ID, interview and resume skills, soft skills like training on technology and how to manage the stress of working.”
With this infusion of funds, the program aims to broaden its reach and impact within the community, ultimately contributing to a safer and more supportive environment for enrollees.
The testimonial of LaDarrius Dotson, a recent participant, exemplifies the impact of the program. He cites the rental assistance he received as a key in developing stability that led to a job placement with AT&T.
"The main thing I have found beneficial is the time and patience the case manager [Taylor Galvan, VOA Texas Employment Specialist] takes in seeing what I need at the time," he explained. “Ms. Taylor was always checking in on me to make sure I was doing okay and had the things I needed or was working towards them. She was always readily available for any questions or concerns.”
Dotson points to how the program acted as a support system, something that many people don't have after leaving prison. The guidance and financial assistance he received was vital, but so too were other, more intangible benefits.
"Learning how to market myself was major. It was also great to have a listening ear to address the challenges that I [was] facing … so that I can get back to how I was before everything went downhill.”
With its previous successes and the new grant, King is optimistic about the program’s future.
"Our impact numbers and outcomes demonstrate the success of the program, as individuals maintain employment, participate in supportive services and avoid incarceration," she said. " We believe formalizing a larger network of agencies, faith-based partners and mentors will ensure the program’s success in the future."