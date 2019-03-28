Lyft Brings New Fleet of Scooters to Dallas, With Social Justice Twist

Just when you thought Dallas couldn't possibly use another scooter on its streets, Lyft is getting in on the game, the Uber competitor plans to announce later today. The company's dockless scooters will be available throughout the city, both for on-demand riding and through the company's ride-hailing app, which will add a scooter reservation option. Lyft will also make unlimited scooter rides available to many of Dallas' low-income residents.

For most Dallas residents and visitors looking for a scooter ride, a Lyft two-wheeler will cost just as much as one of their Lime, Bird or Razor branded competitors — $1 to start and 15 cents per minute thereafter. Lyft is also partnering with BikeDFW, a local nonprofit that works to make bicycle commuting an affordable option for the region, to promote scooter safety and Dallas' environmental sustainability.

“Lyft is committed to a future where Dallas is built around people instead of cars — and scooters only help to further this movement locally.” — Odi Agenmonmen Facebook

“We’re thrilled to bring Lyft Scooters to Dallas and provide a safe, affordable and sustainable way to move around — all within a single app,” Odi Agenmonmen, Texas market manager for Lyft Bikes & Scooters, said in a statement. “Lyft is committed to a future where Dallas is built around people instead of cars — and scooters only help to further this movement locally.”

As part of their effort, Lyft will offer Community Passes for $5 per month to anyone in Dallas who receives any sort of federal public assistance, including Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or a discounted utility bill.

Lyft plans to spend $1 million in cities across the country in order "to bring transportation equity to underserved neighborhoods," company CEO John Zimmer wrote in a 2018 blog post. Rather than see riders use its scooters to get all the way from Point A to Point B, Lyft intends to emphasize closing the first- and last-mile gap, Zimmer writes, making it easier for people in Dallas to get to and from transit stations that would otherwise be just out of reach.

While comprehensive information about how Dallas residents are using scooters isn't yet available, data given to the Observer in December 2017 by Lime showed that about 40 percent of all trips on the company's bikes — Lime's scooters debuted in 2017 — started or stopped at a train station.