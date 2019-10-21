Dallas Surveys Damage After Sunday Night Tornado

A tornado touched down about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Dallas, the National Weather Service confirmed.

North Texas residents and officials are assessing damage Monday morning from a tornado that ripped through Dallas late Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Tornadoes were also reported elsewhere in Dallas County, as well as Rockwall County.

Whoa... Insane view of Dallas tornado, that moved through moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Uzmzy2JGBA — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 21, 2019

The tornado left heavy damage in areas near Love Field, including along Walnut Hill Lane, where it destroyed several homes and businesses, WFAA reported. No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

Classes are canceled Monday at 20 Dallas ISD schools where the storm knocked out power or caused heavy damage.

Staffers at KNON reported the storm broke windows and caused heavy damage at the station's studio in North Dallas. No one at the studio was injured.