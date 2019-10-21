 


4
A tornado touched down about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Dallas, the National Weather Service confirmed.EXPAND
A tornado touched down about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Dallas, the National Weather Service confirmed.
Getty Images

Dallas Surveys Damage After Sunday Night Tornado

Silas Allen | October 21, 2019 | 9:41am
North Texas residents and officials are assessing damage Monday morning from a tornado that ripped through Dallas late Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Tornadoes were also reported elsewhere in Dallas County, as well as Rockwall County.

The tornado left heavy damage in areas near Love Field, including along Walnut Hill Lane, where it destroyed several homes and businesses, WFAA reported. No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

Classes are canceled Monday at 20 Dallas ISD schools where the storm knocked out power or caused heavy damage.

Staffers at KNON reported the storm broke windows and caused heavy damage at the station's studio in North Dallas. No one at the studio was injured.

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

