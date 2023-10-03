Sayonara, Summer: Pumpkin Spice Latte Season Is Upon Us

This past summer marked the all-time hottest for the planet, and for a while there, it seemed as though Dallas residents were condemned to an inescapable inferno. But over the past couple of days, local weather pros have gotten our hopes up when it comes to cooler weather.
So, we ventured to ask (with a heavy dose of desperation): Is autumn here at last, or is it all just a cruel mirage?
WFAA weather maestro Pete Delkus shared some good news on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. Fall weather is indeed coming, y’all.
“Get the firewood and fleece ready,” Delkus wrote in the post.
You don’t have to tell us twice.
Get the firewood and fleece ready. pic.twitter.com/dDYeHzXLan— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) October 2, 2023
Asked Tuesday whether the heat is finally behind us, Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said: “Well, we have one more day.
“Looks like today is going to be the hottest day,” he continued, “and then tomorrow, we start to gradually cool off.”
Tuesday’s temps will hover around 93 degrees, he said, followed by a balmy 87 on Wednesday.
After that, we can look forward to brisk fall air and even rain.
“You could definitely say that pumpkin spice latte season can officially start,” Hernandez said. “It started earlier in other parts of the country, but it's definitely getting cooler.”
Fall is a time of transition, Hernandez said. The region is bidding adieu to extreme heat and entering a cooler period. It’s a good idea to brace yourselves for potentially severe weather, too.
This summer’s drought conditions may have erased all memory of what it’s like to endure significant downpours. Heavy rains can bring flooding, which could occur as soon as Wednesday evening, Hernandez said.
Try to be mindful while driving during inclement weather; you might have to contend with flooded roads.
If you ask us, these cooler temps couldn’t have come at a better time. Extra precipitation will be a downright relief given that summer 2023 reportedly was the region’s fourth-driest and third-hottest in history.
Now let’s check back in with the 14-day forecast.
As Hernandez noted, temperatures will begin to dip on Wednesday, with a 70% chance of rain. Thursday could also come in clutch with some stormy weather and temps in the low 80s.
Friday’s high, according to WFAA? A positively frigid 79.
Not to be outdone, the upcoming weekend’s weather is just about as gorgeous as it gets. Saturday and Sunday will both count temps in the low-to-mid 70s.
Goodbye 90s....for now. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/gjyfA8ziuA— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) October 3, 2023
WFAA’s Delk-Daddy summed it all up nicely in a post late Tuesday morning: “Goodbye 90s....for now.”
Buh-bye, extreme heat. Leave us alone, please 'n' thanks.