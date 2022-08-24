Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Courts

Extradited from Honduras, Alleged Nicaraguan Cocaine Trafficker to Face Trial in Texas

August 24, 2022 4:00AM

The U.S. has had dozens of alleged drug dealers extradited from Honduras in recent years.
The U.S. has had dozens of alleged drug dealers extradited from Honduras in recent years. Photo by Colin Davis on Unsplash
The U.S. calls him Raduan Omar Zamora Mayorga, but the alleged drug trafficker reportedly has many identities and aliases. Some know him as José Luis Oliva Meza, others by monikers like “The Lord of the Skies” and “The Boss of Bosses.”

Now, the 41-year-old Nicaraguan national will stand trial in Texas. Arrested in Honduras in May and subsequently extradited to the U.S., Mayorga appeared in a federal court in Plano on Monday.

In a press release Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in East Texas said Mayorga is facing charges related to manufacturing and distributing cocaine with the knowledge that it would be distributed in the U.S.

If convicted, he faces a sentence that could range between 10 years and life, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the release.

According to the indictment, he headed a drug trafficking organization that manufactured, stored and shipped “multi-ton qualities” of cocaine to the U.S. using “speedboats, shipping vessels, submersible watercraft, aircraft, semi-trailer trucks and other motor vehicles.”

Bound for the U.S., the drugs often passed through other countries, including Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Mexico.

The Honduran daily El Heraldo reported that Mayorga was first arrested in Honduras in April 2020, charged with illegal gun possession. He was placed under house arrest.

In April 2021, the U.S. requested his extradition, which a Honduran judge approved in June. He's one of some 34 people extradited to the U.S. from Honduras since 2014, the newspaper added.

In recent years, the U.S. has extradited several high-profile drug kingpins from Latin America. In May, former Mexican Gulf cartel leader Mario Cárdenas Guillén was brought to Texas to stand trial on charges stemming from allegedly distributing cocaine in the U.S.

Last October, Wilson Wilfredo Luargas-Garcia, a Guatemalan cocaine trafficker, was sentenced to life in federal prison after a trial in Texas.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
Contact: Patrick Strickland

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation