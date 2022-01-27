Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Feds Arrest 20 Alleged Drug Dealers from Dallas' Hamilton Park Posse

January 27, 2022 4:00AM

Clois Glenn Raborn's latest Twitter post is from September of last year, when he was hanging with the guys at The Russ Martin Show drawing sharks.
Clois Glenn Raborn's latest Twitter post is from September of last year, when he was hanging with the guys at The Russ Martin Show drawing sharks. Michael Förtsch on Unsplash
The way the feds tell it, it was a big haul. On top of arresting 20 alleged drug dealers that belong to a gang called the Hamilton Park Posse, law enforcement confiscated dozens of guns, hundreds of dollars’ worth of assets and 220 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl-laced pills, meth and marijuana.

Known as “Operation Shut Down Corner,” the raid announced on Wednesday included more than 150 agents and officers from the North Texas OCDE (Organized Crime Drug Enforcement) Strike Force, the Department of Justice in North Texas said in a press release.

Although 21 people were charged, one of the accused individuals was still on the run. The crimes they’re facing are steep: conspiracy to distribute an array of drugs, maintaining drug-involved premises and possession of firearms to further drug trafficking crimes, among others.

Some of those charged could end up in prison for up to four decades, the DOJ said. Many of them have long rap sheets, including making terroristic threats, weapon possession, drug possession, aggravated assault and others.

Hamilton Park is a historically Black neighborhood in North Dallas with upward of 10,000 residents. The feds say the Hamilton Park Posse had “terrorized” the area for years.

“This drug trafficking, gun wielding street gang has been terrorizing their neighborhood for far too long,” U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said at a press conference with the Drug Enforcement Agency on Wednesday.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chavez said at the press conference: “The Hamilton Park area of Dallas was once described to me as a ‘Forgotten Neighborhood.’ That stops now.”

During the early months of the pandemic, crime surged in Dallas and other cities around the country. In 2021, however, homicides in Dallas slumped by 13%, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Last June, hundreds of FBI agents raided an apartment complex in South Dallas and arrested at least 10 people allegedly affiliated with a gang called the Park Row Posse. The DOJ later said that nobody lived in the apartment complex, and that law enforcement had seized 36 guns, $58,000 in cash, six vehicles and dozens of pounds of drugs.

In July, federal agents and local police seized $1.6 million in cash, 14 firearms and large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine at a southeast Dallas home. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
Contact: Patrick Strickland

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation