5 North Texans Better Suited To Be Trump's Attorney General Than Ken Paxton

Backstage during the convention, a local Fox 4 reporter interviewed the former president, who is on trial for allegedly faking financial records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. When asked about Paxton’s prospects for higher office, Trump was happy to give props to the embattled Texas AG, who has had his own share of legal troubles.
“I would [consider Paxton for the job]. He’s very very talented, I mean, we have a lot of people that want that one, but he’s a very talented guy,” Trump said. “I fought for him when he had difficulty, and we won. He had some people really after him, and I thought it was very unfair. He’s been a very good attorney general.”
Remember that Paxton has been one of the highest-profile officials to legally challenge the results of the 2020 election Trump lost to President Joe Biden. He even appeared in court in New York recently as a show of support for Trump. But unlike Trump, we’re not certain that McKinney resident Paxton has been the type of AG who warrants promotion from being the top lawyer in Texas to the top lawyer in the nation.
Come to think of it, we have a few other notable folks from North Texas whom the next president should consider for U.S. attorney general before Paxton is handed the job.
Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars
The American-born Pavelski has continued to put up impressive numbers even though, at 39, he’s the second-oldest player in the NHL. The ability to mix it up with the league's youngsters surely can be transferred to the legal arena. During his few years here in Dallas he has displayed a great deal of leadership on the ice and off, including welcoming younger players to live in his home with his own family as they adapt to the big leagues in a new city.
Pavelski has become highly regarded for his ability to find inventive, skillful ways to score by deflecting and tipping pucks his teammates have sent scorching towards the net. No doubt, such a skill would come in handy for an attorney general looking for ways to crack down on crime. Perhaps most important, Pavelski’s nickname is Captain America, for crying out loud. Should Pavelski and the Stars go on to win the Stanley Cup, Trump should count himself lucky he won’t have to run against Pavs for the presidency.
Ben Abbott, Attorney at Law
The Garland-based personal injury lawyer clearly knows his way around the law. According to his can’t-miss television commercials, he consistently wins multimillion dollar settlements for his clients. He also loves taking shots at rival attorneys in those ads, so we know he’s got the fight an AG needs. But most of all, it is those unbelievably hilarious commercials that have us convinced he could be the man for the job. The spokesmodels and C-level local athletes starring beside him, the elementary school AV club-style production values and, to be generous, the pedestrian dialogue of the spots all demonstrate a man who is simply unafraid of what other people think of him.
Keep in mind that the America needs a lawful leader who follows his own compass. You may say that means he’s oblivious and surrounds himself only with sycophants who never say "no" to him, and to that we say, what makes him any different from Paxton if that’s the case?
Mark Cuban, Local Billionaire
Speculation about whether the now-minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks might ever seek the presidency has been cropping up for years. Cuban has used his X account to speak out against Trump and to complain about agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In fact, he’s no stranger to legal battles with the SEC, and he’s no stranger to confronting an array of controversies when it comes to his own sports organization.
He seems to always come out smelling like a rose, so it’s reasonable to think he could handle the ebb and flow of this vital national office. Plus, he's a stalwart proponent of legalizing sports gambling in Texas and of bringing casinos to town, so we like the idea of an AG who wants to be serious but have a little fun too.
St. Vincent, Grammy-winning Musician
Dallas native and Lake Highlands High School grad Annie Clark, better known as avant-garde singer/songwriter/actress/trailblazer/badass St. Vincent, is nothing if not nimble and versatile, something any good AG must be. With each amazing album that Clark adds to her stellar catalog, she introduces new looks, sounds, textures and flourishes to the St. Vincent persona and sound.
And she’s a winner! She’s won three Grammy awards for her music, including the Best Alternative Album award for Daddy’s Home in 2022. The country simply has no need for a loser in such a vital role. Speaking of that award-winning album, during the press tour leading up to its release, Clark frequently discussed how her father’s arrest and incarceration for a stock-manipulation scam affected her life. That right there shows she has enough of a grasp of the federal justice system, which is probably more than she needs in this case.
Rowdy, Dallas Cowboys Mascot
Rowdy may look like a sheriff, but he’s not. He’s just a smiley cowboy who loves his football team and has enviable field-level access. But we like that he has the look of a lawman without being one. That makes him an outsider, which is all too often what we need in the nation’s top offices, but rarely get. Trump himself fancies himself as an outsider, so maybe Rowdy is already on his radar. We must admit, however, that Rowdy's relatively young age (he was born in 1996 according to his official bio), does concern us, but not that much
According to the Wikipedia page for Rowdy — impressive, right? — the mascot represents the Cowboys each year at an annual mascot convention, so he knows all about how to represent a high-profile group of people. But it's not all touchdown celebrations and cheerleading for Rowdy, no. According to that same Wiki page, he has his share of haters. In 2015, Rowdy was named as the most hated mascot in the NFL in a Sports Illustrated survey. The most hated, yet he keeps smiling. Call us naive or idealistic, but sometimes we just want our top legal eagles to look on the sunny side of things.