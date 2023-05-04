In District 7 Race for Dallas City Council, Food Scarcity is a Top Issue

Thomas and Hill both said food insecurity was a big problem facing the district that they’d like to address if elected to City Council. They also believe the district lacks basic resources and this would be rectified under their leadership. Crenshaw, who has run for City Council 12 times, did not respond to a request for comment.
Bazaldua said he has accomplished a lot for the district with a continuing focus on food insecurity, and that his opponents’ criticisms of him are disingenuous.
District 7 includes parts of Far East Dallas, Pleasant Grove, east Oak Cliff, Fair Park, South Dallas, Rochester Park and Buckner Terrace. It has struggled to attract major grocery store chains, and food deserts have continued to exist in the area as a result. Thomas said Bazaldua has been able to work with others on City Council to get grocery stores in their district, and criticized him for not getting the same done in District 7.
Addressing food scarcity is a priority for Hill, and she said she’s running to unseat Bazaldua to also reduce crime, provide more affordable housing and stir up more business activity in the district. She’s also interested in providing more property tax breaks to seniors and veterans on fixed incomes, and vouchers for low-income renters to help them adjust to rising prices.
"I have continued to work hard for the district and will continue to work hard for the district.” – Adam Bazaldua, Dallas City Counciltweet this
But Bazaldua said he’s made headway on making groceries more accessible in some parts of the district and has plans to do more. He pointed to a co-op grocery store opened in South Dallas by Cornerstone Baptist Church, and an El Rio Grande Latin Market in Far East Dallas that should open in June. Bazaldua said his past as a chef and teacher with the Dallas Independent School District has made him passionate about addressing food insecurity in the district.
Despite his efforts and $3 million in funding set up by the council to lure grocery stores to the district, chain grocers have largely avoided South Dallas and Southeast Dallas. “That’s definitely a challenge that remains,” he said. “I have personally brought representatives from most of the big box grocery stores into my office,” Bazaldua said. But even with millions set aside for the effort, the big grocers won’t bite.
Bazaldua said he also wants to focus more on stirring up economic development in the district and improving its infrastructure — things that could help entice chain grocery stores to come to the area.
Outside of addressing food insecurity in the district, Bazaldua said some of his other accomplishments include the home repair program for houses in Joppa, which should help prevent displacement of legacy residents in the area. He’s also proud of the work he and the rest of the City Council have done to approve Dallas’ Racial Equity Plan and revamp the city’s housing policy accordingly; expand the RIGHT Care Program, a team of mental health professionals created to respond to mental health emergencies; and create more green space across the city.
Generally speaking, Thomas thinks the district doesn't have the resources it needs. “I will provide the resources that my community needs,” he said. “When you get to all the other sectors in the city of Dallas, they have the amenities and the essential tools that they need to have good-quality meat, good-quality vegetables and produce that they need. My community, we have to go outside the community to get the things we need.”
Thomas also said the district needs more job opportunities, community centers for residents and after-school programs for students. “I really don’t want to speak against Adam Bazaldua because, you know, I understand that trying to get things done is a process,” Thomas said. “But when you look at it, if you can do all these other things … then you can take care of this part of the community.”
"My community, we have to go outside the community to get the things we need." – Okema Thomas, Dallas City Council Candidatetweet this
When it comes to his opponents, Bazaldua essentially said that they’ve got nothing on him and their criticisms show it. For example, they complain about the lack of grocery stores in the district, but neglect to mention the two set up under Bazaldua’s leadership.
“There’s definitely a disconnect from the performance I’ve given since serving our district versus the baseless claims that are being made as the reason for wanting to challenge me,” he said. “I think there’s a lot to be said about the amount of growth I’ve had as an elected official, the amount that I’ve learned and let that shine through in my performance, the ability to garner relationships even when rocky. … I have continued to work hard for the district and will continue to work hard for the district.”
Election day for the Dallas City Council race is Saturday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.