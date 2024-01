Hotel Explosion Rocks Downtown Fort Worth, Injuries Reported

DEVELOPING- downtown Fort Worth explosion. Witnesses tell me they did not smell a strong odor of gas. One man says closer to the scene it smelled like paint burning. pic.twitter.com/Hra1fAwadm — Dionne Anglin (@DAnglinFox4) January 8, 2024

Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, TX at the Sandman Hotel



According to Medstar, at least 11 people are injured. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/8V1SHhZrgz — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) January 8, 2024

Fort Worth police are warning people to steer clear of downtown after an explosion was reported at the Sandman Signature Hotel in the 800 block of Houston Street.At 4:02 p.m. the Fort Worth Fire Department posted to X that it was tending to “a major incident in downtown.” Images circulating online show destruction, including ground floor windows blown out onto the street. As of 4:38 p.m. the cause of the blast had not been announced by authorities.Fox 4 reporter Dionne Anglin posted to X regarding the scene of the explosion, “Witnesses tell me they did not smell a strong odor of gas. One man says closer to the scene it smelled like paint burning.”Reports of injuries have begun to trickle out. At 4:29 p.m. Fox 4 reporter Peyton Yager said on X that “according to Medstar, at least 11 people are injured.” Brian Curtis from NBC 5 reported that of those injured, one is in critical condition, with two suffering severe injuries and the remaining dealing with injuries that are not life-threatening.