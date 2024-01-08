 Explosion at Sandman Hotel Hits Downtown Fort Worth, Injuries Reported | Dallas Observer
Hotel Explosion Rocks Downtown Fort Worth, Injuries Reported

Police have warned residents to stay away from downtown, where the Sandman Signature Hotel was the scene of an explosion on Monday afternoon.
January 8, 2024
Authorities are investigating an apparent explosion in downtown Fort Worth.
Authorities are investigating an apparent explosion in downtown Fort Worth. leekris/Gettu Images
Fort Worth police are warning people to steer clear of downtown after an explosion was reported at the Sandman Signature Hotel in the 800 block of Houston Street.

At 4:02 p.m. the Fort Worth Fire Department posted to X that it was tending to “a major incident in downtown.” Images circulating online show destruction, including ground floor windows blown out onto the street. As of 4:38 p.m. the cause of the blast had not been announced by authorities.


Fox 4 reporter Dionne Anglin posted to X regarding the scene of the explosion, “Witnesses tell me they did not smell a strong odor of gas. One man says closer to the scene it smelled like paint burning.”

Reports of injuries have begun to trickle out. At 4:29 p.m. Fox 4 reporter Peyton Yager said on X that “according to Medstar, at least 11 people are injured.” Brian Curtis from NBC 5 reported that of those injured, one is in critical condition, with two suffering severe injuries and the remaining dealing with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

