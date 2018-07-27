Get Ready for a Trafficpocalypse This Weekend in Oak Cliff

Ah, the weekend. Your time to get away from workaday drudgery, head out into the scorching heat and pay $14 for two eggs and toast because you forgot you'd rather sleep than go out to brunch. They aren't perfect, especially in North Texas' midsummer blast furnace, but Saturdays and Sundays beat the heck out of Mondays and Tuesdays.

Except this weekend, if you're trying to get anywhere on Interstate 35E near downtown Dallas.

Beginning Friday night at 9, all lanes of I-35E will shut down at Beckley Avenue. They won't reopen until Monday morning at 5. Both the Zang Boulevard and 12th Street overpasses will be shut down as well. Basically, you're stuck where you are this weekend if you're trying to get from Dallas to anywhere south of Dallas or from anywhere south of Dallas to Dallas.