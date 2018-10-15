Dallas AT&T Internet Customers Experience Widespread Outage

Since about 10 a.m. Monday, AT&T internet service in Dallas has suffered from widespread outages, according to the company and user reports on downdetector.com. An AT&T spokesperson told the Observer that a fire caused the outage, but declined to provide any further details or say when service might be restored.

“Damage caused by a fire at one of our facilities may be affecting internet services for some of our customers in the Dallas area. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

Reports on Down Detector, a crowd-sourced outage data collector, show service interruptions across DFW — from as far west as Fort Worth to as far east as Garland and as far south as Dallas to as far north as Frisco.

According to AT&T's customer service Twitter account, technicians are working on finding a solution to the problem, but don't yet have an estimate of when service will be restored.