Texas Teen Activist Raises Over $300,000 for Abortion Funds After Being Mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, sparked the controversy during a conservative conference last weekend, during which he called pro-choice protesters overweight and “just disgusting.” He added that women who support abortion access are too ugly to impregnate.
Julianna, the political strategy specialist with Gen-Z for Change, replied to him on social media. Gaetz sent a mean tweet about Julianna before she flipped the script and inspired a deluge of abortion fund donations.
Starting with a tweet Sunday, Julianna responded to the congressman’s recent misogynistic comments about abortion rights activists.
“Its [sic] come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile— has said that it’s always the ‘odious.. 5’2 350 pound’ women that ‘nobody wants to impregnate’ who rally for abortion,” she wrote. “I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place.”
(Gaetz is under investigation over several allegations, including that he had sex with a 17-year-old, paid for sex and participated in sex trafficking, which he’s denied, according to Insider.)
Its come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile— has said that it’s always the “odious.. 5’2 350 pound” women that “nobody wants to impregnate” who rally for abortion.— Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 24, 2022
I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place
From there, Gaetz reposted a Newsmax tweet stating that his recent remarks would “raise [the] dander” of political foes. The congressman's tweet included a photo of Julianna, along with the caption: “Dander raised…”
Julianna accused Gaetz of body-shaming her and again highlighted allegations that he’d had sex with a minor.
“Am I not a little too old for you Matt?” she shot back in a tweet. “I know you have a thing for targeting teenagers but 19 is on the cusp don’t you think?”
The Observer was unable to reach Gaetz’ office by publication time. But in response to the fundraiser, a Gaetz spokesperson told the Houston Chronicle that “America is now a pro-life nation. No amount of solicitations will change that.”
Am I not a little too old for you Matt? I know you have a thing for targeting teenagers but 19 is on the cusp don’t you think? https://t.co/kmScakMjpz— Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 25, 2022
The spokesperson added that the congressman “never mentioned the adult’s weight. Leftist media did.”
On Tuesday, Julianna tweeted out a thank you card featuring a photo of Gaetz. She wrote that his attacks on her backfired by helping to raise $50,000 within the span of a day.
Julianna has previously made headlines over her online activism. Last year, she launched a viral TikTok challenge to overwhelm an anti-abortion whistleblower website, where people could submit tips ratting out those they believed had broken Texas’ abortion law.
Well @mattgaetz, I have to hand it to you. I didn’t think you cared about us abortion rights activists, but your spotlight on me has helped raise $50K for abortion funds in the last 24 hours! So I made you a special thank you card ❤️— Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 26, 2022
It almost feels like #MattGaetzIsProAbortion pic.twitter.com/sCxGVT4vzz