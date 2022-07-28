Support Us

Texas Teen Activist Raises Over $300,000 for Abortion Funds After Being Mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

July 28, 2022 4:00AM

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is under fire for recent remarks about abortion activists.
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is under fire for recent remarks about abortion activists.
After getting bullied by an anti-abortion congressman, Texas teen activist Olivia Julianna is exacting revenge by raising more than $300,000 for abortion funds as of Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, sparked the controversy during a conservative conference last weekend, during which he called pro-choice protesters overweight and “just disgusting.” He added that women who support abortion access are too ugly to impregnate.

Julianna, the political strategy specialist with Gen-Z for Change, replied to him on social media. Gaetz sent a mean tweet about Julianna before she flipped the script and inspired a deluge of abortion fund donations.

Starting with a tweet Sunday, Julianna responded to the congressman’s recent misogynistic comments about abortion rights activists.

“Its [sic] come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile— has said that it’s always the ‘odious.. 5’2 350 pound’ women that ‘nobody wants to impregnate’ who rally for abortion,” she wrote. “I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place.”
(Gaetz is under investigation over several allegations, including that he had sex with a 17-year-old, paid for sex and participated in sex trafficking, which he’s denied, according to Insider.)

From there, Gaetz reposted a Newsmax tweet stating that his recent remarks would “raise [the] dander” of political foes. The congressman's tweet included a photo of Julianna, along with the caption: “Dander raised…”

Julianna accused Gaetz of body-shaming her and again highlighted allegations that he’d had sex with a minor.

“Am I not a little too old for you Matt?” she shot back in a tweet. “I know you have a thing for targeting teenagers but 19 is on the cusp don’t you think?” The Observer was unable to reach Gaetz’ office by publication time. But in response to the fundraiser, a Gaetz spokesperson told the Houston Chronicle that “America is now a pro-life nation. No amount of solicitations will change that.”

The spokesperson added that the congressman “never mentioned the adult’s weight. Leftist media did.”

On Tuesday, Julianna tweeted out a thank you card featuring a photo of Gaetz. She wrote that his attacks on her backfired by helping to raise $50,000 within the span of a day.
Julianna has previously made headlines over her online activism. Last year, she launched a viral TikTok challenge to overwhelm an anti-abortion whistleblower website, where people could submit tips ratting out those they believed had broken Texas’ abortion law.
