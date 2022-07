Texas Teen Activist Raises Over $300,000 for Abortion Funds After Being Mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

Its come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile— has said that it’s always the “odious.. 5’2 350 pound” women that “nobody wants to impregnate” who rally for abortion.



After getting bullied by an anti-abortion congressman, Texas teen activist Olivia Julianna is exacting revenge by raising more than $300,000 for abortion funds as of Wednesday afternoon.U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, sparked the controversy during a conservative conference last weekend, during which he called pro-choice protesters overweight and “just disgusting.” He added that women who support abortion access are too ugly to impregnate Julianna, the political strategy specialist with Gen-Z for Change, replied to him on social media. Gaetz sent a mean tweet about Julianna before she flipped the script and inspired a deluge of abortion fund donations.Starting with a tweet Sunday, Julianna responded to the congressman’s recent misogynistic comments about abortion rights activists.“Its [sic] come to my attention that Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile— has said that it’s always the ‘odious.. 5’2 350 pound’ women that ‘nobody wants to impregnate’ who rally for abortion,” she wrote. “I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place.”(Gaetz is under investigation over several allegations, including that he had sex with a 17-year-old , paid for sex and participated in sex trafficking, which he’s denied, according to.)From there, Gaetz reposted atweet stating that his recent remarks would “raise [the] dander” of political foes. The congressman's tweet included a photo of Julianna, along with the caption: “Dander raised…”Julianna accused Gaetz of body-shaming her and again highlighted allegations that he’d had sex with a minor.“Am I not a little too old for you Matt?” she shot back in a tweet. “I know you have a thing for targeting teenagers but 19 is on the cusp don’t you think?”Thewas unable to reach Gaetz’ office by publication time. But in response to the fundraiser, a Gaetz spokesperson told thethat “ America is now a pro-life nation . No amount of solicitations will change that.”The spokesperson added that the congressman “never mentioned the adult’s weight. Leftist media did.”On Tuesday, Julianna tweeted out a thank you card featuring a photo of Gaetz. She wrote that his attacks on her backfired by helping to raise $50,000 within the span of a day.Julianna has previously made headlines over her online activism. Last year, she launched a viral TikTok challenge to overwhelm an anti-abortion whistleblower website, where people could submit tips ratting out those they believed had broken Texas’ abortion law.