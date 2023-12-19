 North Texas Suspect Drove 40 Miles With Dead, Dismembered Victim in Seat | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

Suspect Drove 40 Miles With Dead, Dismembered Victim in Passenger Seat

Police in both Dallas and Tarrant Counties are still piecing together the grisly details of how a driver hit and killed a man in Dallas on Saturday night.
December 19, 2023
Nestor Joel Lujan Flores is being detained after he was found with a dead body in his car.
Nestor Joel Lujan Flores is being detained after he was found with a dead body in his car. White Settlement Police Department
Share this:
On Saturday night, a man driving in Dallas hit another man with his car, killing the victim and then driving the dismembered body to a Tarrant County Jack in the Box, according to police.

Nestor Joel Lujan Flores, 31, is in custody on a pending charge of intoxication manslaughter after White Settlement police discovered a dead body in the passenger seat of his vehicle. The department received a call on Saturday night at 11:13 p.m. with a tip that a gray Kia Forte 4-door passenger car in the Jack in the Box parking lot in the 8700 block of Interstate 30 service road had extensive front end, hood and windshield damage. The driver was slumped over the steering wheel as well, according to the caller.

“The officer arrived and noticed what appeared to be a human body with no signs of life in the front passenger seat,” a statement from White Settlement Police Department noted. “The officer immediately had the driver step out of the vehicle and detained him for further investigation. Emergency fire department and medical personnel were called to the scene and determined that the passenger was deceased.”

But that wasn’t the end of the odd findings on the scene. The police statement added, “The driver told officers that he believed he had struck an animal in Dallas and continued driving to this parking lot. The driver never notified police or fire emergency responders of this incident.” NBC 5 reported that the driver thought he had hit a deer.

“The officer arrived and noticed what appeared to be a human body with no signs of life in the front passenger seat.” - White Settlement Police Department

tweet this

The victim seemed to have landed in the passenger seat after crashing through the windshield, which had a massive hole taking up nearly the entire surface, according to pictures obtained by The Dallas Morning News. By the next morning, certain pieces of the puzzle were beginning to come together for the authorities.

“Around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 17, 2023, the department was notified by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office of a crash on the westbound service road of Interstate Highway 30 near Cockrell Hill Road,” the White Settlement statement noted. “According to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office investigators, human remains were located near the roadway that may possibly match the victim’s body that was recovered from inside the vehicle in the restaurant parking lot.”

Although blood test results have not yet come back, the suspect “smelled like a brewery, according to the officer,” White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook said when interviewed by NBC 5. Flores was arrested in Collin County in 2020 and convicted in 2021 for driving while intoxicated.

The victim, whom police say had a state identification card of a 45-year-old, has not been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as of early Tuesday afternoon.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

Trending

The Internet Has Fun After the Cowboys Get Humiliated by the Buffalo Bills

Sports

The Internet Has Fun After the Cowboys Get Humiliated by the Buffalo Bills

By Kelly Dearmore
This 'Concerned Parent in North Texas' Is Going Viral for Making Fun of Republicans

News

This 'Concerned Parent in North Texas' Is Going Viral for Making Fun of Republicans

By Simone Carter
Should the Dallas City Council Call for a Cease-Fire in Gaza?

News

Should the Dallas City Council Call for a Cease-Fire in Gaza?

By Kelly Dearmore and Jacob Vaughn
Dallas Considers Allowing Poker Houses To Stay As 'Private Game Clubs'

Courts

Dallas Considers Allowing Poker Houses To Stay As 'Private Game Clubs'

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation