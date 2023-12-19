Suspect Drove 40 Miles With Dead, Dismembered Victim in Passenger Seat

Nestor Joel Lujan Flores, 31, is in custody on a pending charge of intoxication manslaughter after White Settlement police discovered a dead body in the passenger seat of his vehicle. The department received a call on Saturday night at 11:13 p.m. with a tip that a gray Kia Forte 4-door passenger car in the Jack in the Box parking lot in the 8700 block of Interstate 30 service road had extensive front end, hood and windshield damage. The driver was slumped over the steering wheel as well, according to the caller.
“The officer arrived and noticed what appeared to be a human body with no signs of life in the front passenger seat,” a statement from White Settlement Police Department noted. “The officer immediately had the driver step out of the vehicle and detained him for further investigation. Emergency fire department and medical personnel were called to the scene and determined that the passenger was deceased.”
But that wasn’t the end of the odd findings on the scene. The police statement added, “The driver told officers that he believed he had struck an animal in Dallas and continued driving to this parking lot. The driver never notified police or fire emergency responders of this incident.” NBC 5 reported that the driver thought he had hit a deer.
“The officer arrived and noticed what appeared to be a human body with no signs of life in the front passenger seat.” - White Settlement Police Departmenttweet this
The victim seemed to have landed in the passenger seat after crashing through the windshield, which had a massive hole taking up nearly the entire surface, according to pictures obtained by The Dallas Morning News. By the next morning, certain pieces of the puzzle were beginning to come together for the authorities.
“Around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 17, 2023, the department was notified by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office of a crash on the westbound service road of Interstate Highway 30 near Cockrell Hill Road,” the White Settlement statement noted. “According to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office investigators, human remains were located near the roadway that may possibly match the victim’s body that was recovered from inside the vehicle in the restaurant parking lot.”
Although blood test results have not yet come back, the suspect “smelled like a brewery, according to the officer,” White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook said when interviewed by NBC 5. Flores was arrested in Collin County in 2020 and convicted in 2021 for driving while intoxicated.
The victim, whom police say had a state identification card of a 45-year-old, has not been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as of early Tuesday afternoon.