Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Dallas firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze in the Design District.
Kurtz Frausun, owner of Studio | Frausun: www.kurtzfrausun.com

Photos: Dallas Firefighters Work to Contain Blaze at Design District Upholstery Warehouse

Stephen Young | February 6, 2020 | 5:22pm
AA

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Dallas firefighters received a call about a burning upholstery warehouse in the 2400 block of Irving Boulevard in the Design District. Lots of smoke was coming from the building, but no one was inside when firefighters showed up.

After a roof collapsed, the fire department worked to suppress the fire, leading to a second and third alarm. According to the department, the fire started because of an electrical short in a paint booth near the front of the building.

While the business suffered extensive damage, no workers or firefighters appear to have been injured in the fire, according to the department. After containing the fire, firefighters began sifting through debris to make sure no hot sports were left behind.

A nearby business owner provided the Observer with photos:

Photographer Kurtz Frausun caught images of the firefighters at work.
No one was reported injured in the warehouse fire in the Design District.
Additional firefighters were called out when the building's roof collapsed.
An electrical short circuit appears to have caused the fire.
Firefighters aim a jet of water at the building's roof, which collapsed during the blaze.
Dallas firefighters wade through water and foam flowing from their efforts to quench a warehouse fire in the Design District.
The fire started early Thursday afternoon.
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

