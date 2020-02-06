Photos: Dallas Firefighters Work to Contain Blaze at Design District Upholstery Warehouse

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Dallas firefighters received a call about a burning upholstery warehouse in the 2400 block of Irving Boulevard in the Design District. Lots of smoke was coming from the building, but no one was inside when firefighters showed up.

After a roof collapsed, the fire department worked to suppress the fire, leading to a second and third alarm. According to the department, the fire started because of an electrical short in a paint booth near the front of the building.

While the business suffered extensive damage, no workers or firefighters appear to have been injured in the fire, according to the department. After containing the fire, firefighters began sifting through debris to make sure no hot sports were left behind.

A nearby business owner provided the Observer with photos:

Photographer Kurtz Frausun caught images of the firefighters at work. Kurtz Frausun, owner of Studio | Frausun: www.kurtzfrausun.com

No one was reported injured in the warehouse fire in the Design District. Kurtz Frausun, owner of Studio | Frausun: www.kurtzfrausun.com

Additional firefighters were called out when the building's roof collapsed. Kurtz Frausun, owner of Studio | Frausun: www.kurtzfrausun.com

An electrical short circuit appears to have caused the fire. Kurtz Frausun, owner of Studio | Frausun: www.kurtzfrausun.com

Firefighters aim a jet of water at the building's roof, which collapsed during the blaze. Kurtz Frausun, owner of Studio | Frausun: www.kurtzfrausun.com

Dallas firefighters wade through water and foam flowing from their efforts to quench a warehouse fire in the Design District. Kurtz Frausun, owner of Studio | Frausun: www.kurtzfrausun.com