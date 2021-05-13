‘Radical Jew Slayer’: Grand Prairie Neo-Nazi to Plead Guilty on Gun Charge

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

The way the feds tell it, Christian Michael Mackey, a 20-year-old neo-Nazi from Grand Prairie, wasn’t shy about his beliefs. In fact, he told an undercover FBI agent that he was willing to do “whatever it takes” to advance the white nationalist movement.

In social media chats, Mackey told fellow members of the now-defunct neo-Nazi group Iron Youth that he was a “radical Jew slayer.” When he drove to a Grand Prairie parking lot to sell a rifle one night in January, he said he didn’t care that the buyer was a convicted felon.

But Mackey didn't yet know that the buyer was working for the FBI, and feds quickly swooped in and carted Mackey away on federal guns charges.

On Wednesday, Mackey filed a notice of his intent to plead guilty to one of those charges, according to new court documents.

As part of the plea agreement, Mackey could face a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison, rather than the 30 years he could have faced had he been found guilty on all three counts, public defender Doug Morris told the Observer.

The federal court will decide in the coming months whether it accepts the plea deal, and if it does, sentencing is expected to take place later this year.

The FBI had been keeping a close eye on the Iron Youth since July 2019. According to federal authorities, the group adhered to the ideology laid out in Siege, a book authored by neo-Nazi icon James Mason.

In that book, Mason advocates for widespread violence and terrorism against the government in order to spark an all-out race war in the United States.

For his part, Mackey was “apparently intent on killing members of the Jewish faith,” federal authorities said earlier this year.

In December 2020, Mackey struck up communication with an undercover FBI agent. In early 2019, he attempted to sell the rifle to a felon and was arrested.

"If we keep pushing for shooting and training, as well as off-the-grid activities, we can recruit enough people to cause a collapse." - Christian Mackey, neo-Nazi Facebook

According to the criminal complaint, Mackey often incited other neo-Nazis on social media. He urged them to kill Black people and Jews.

In one post, an Instagram account controlled by Mackey reportedly boasted that militant white nationalists were “becoming a threat to the system and they know it.”

"If we keep pushing for shooting and training, as well as off-the-grid activities, we can recruit enough people to cause a collapse," Mackey wrote through the Instagram handle @oberthesober.

Around the same time the feds scooped up Mackey, they arrested another Iron Youth member, 19-year-old Caleb Nathaniel Oliver, after he attempted to purchase a machine gun from an undercover FBI agent in San Antonio.

In March, Oliver also entered a guilty plea. Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra accepted the plea, and Oliver’s sentencing is currently scheduled for June 14.

Last year, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an Alabama-based watchdog that monitors hate groups, documented at least 54 hate groups across Texas. That tally includes homophobic groups, white nationalists, anti-immigrant outfits and neo-Nazis, among others.

Earlier this month, a court sentenced John Cameron Denton, a 27-year-old from the Houston area, to 41 months in federal prison over his participation in a swatting conspiracy.

Denton, a member of the Atomwaffen Division neo-Nazi group, had taken part in a series of 911 calls in which the callers attempted to get SWAT teams dispatched to the location of their targets.

In one of those calls, a blocked number phoned 911 and said they had a pipe bomb they’d use to kill congregants inside the Dar El Eman Islamic Center in Arlington.

Altogether, the swatting conspiracy targeted some 134 locations, including African American churches, reporters and government officials, according to the indictment.