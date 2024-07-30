Readers Respond: McKinney Residents Speak Out Against Mosque Plans

McKinney’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended that the rezoning application submitted by the McKinney Islamic Association for the construction of a 37,000-square-foot mosque be denied. More than 60 residents attended the meeting to address the topic, and most of them came out against the building plans.
“We were shocked and surprised about the amount of opposition that we saw on that night,” Samad Syed, president of the McKinney Islamic Association, told the Observer. “We didn't expect that because a day before we had a Zoom call with the [Stone Brook Crossing] HOA, and there were four or five people who showed up.”
Some residents claimed the building would be “an eyesore,” while others did little to hide their anti-Muslim views. One speaker expressed worry about their kids being "indoctrinated" simply by walking past the mosque.
The story attracted many readers and generated a great deal of reaction on our social media channels and through emails sent to the story’s author, Emma Ruby. Few things get the emotional blood boiling in North Texas like a good ol’ religious debate, as commenters offered up thoughts in support of and against the mosque. Take a look for yourself:
From Jason on Instagram:
Love thy neighbor 🥰…
Unless they’re brown and have a different flavor of sky daddy.
-Republican Jesus
From Gilbert on Facebook:
Freedom of religion, except in McKinney
From Pamela on Facebook:
One piece at a time. Ask Michigan.
From Granny on Instagram:
We have a huge mosque here in Irving and we all live peacefully in unity. They help our community just like many other religions do. Leave these folks alone and stop fearing what you don’t know and do your research. Get out during there community events, open your hearts and minds and get to really know them. STOP TEACHING, PREACHING Hate for what you do NOT KNOW anything about!
From Nina on Instagram:
That whole town is an eyesore full of strip malls!
From Parvez on Facebook:
McKinney is a Vibrant Community that welcomes , embraces and affirms all people of any races, religion, ethnicity. This does not represent most Mckinnians view of this beautiful green city with southern hospitality roots.
From an email sent by Sandy:
“The issue is not about a mosque, it is about why zoning allows for a maximum build in of 14,000 sqft.”
From an email sent by “Educated Citizen”:
“Why didn't you copy and paste the federal law on churches and their rights to locate on any property?”