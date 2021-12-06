Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

News

The Power Grid Failed Texas Last February. Now, It Could Shake Up Abbott's Reelection Bid.

December 6, 2021 4:00AM

Steve Carrell and Sacha Baron Cohen are two of our favorite choices to play Gov. Greg Abbott when he's inevitably spoofed.
Steve Carrell and Sacha Baron Cohen are two of our favorite choices to play Gov. Greg Abbott when he's inevitably spoofed. Wiki Commons
Many Texans still haven’t mentally recovered from last February’s freeze, which prompted extensive power outages and claimed more than 200 lives. And this winter, the governor’s race will be heating up just as temperatures plummet.

The timing leaves some to wonder whether the energy grid can handle another major freeze and what it would mean for Gov. Greg Abbott's political future. With a recent report warning that Texas could be hit with a serious case of déjà vu, some experts say the Republican incumbent could be in hot water.

Last February's power grid failure is troubling for a significant number of Republican voters, said Joshua Frick, a Republican campaign consultant and president of Foxhole Strategies.

“Just as a quarterback receives too much credit for their team's victories and too much blame for their team's losses, Gov. Greg Abbott is not solely responsible for this failure,” Frick said by email. “However, if I were advising Beto O'Rourke's campaign, I would continue to harp on it.”

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


O’Rourke, a Democrat, recently announced his plans to evict Abbott and move into the governor's mansion. The El Paso politician has been highly critical of Abbott’s response to Winter Storm Uri, saying in his announcement video that Texans had been “abandoned” by their leaders.
Frick believes the grid is one of the governor's most vulnerable issues. O’Rourke will have to properly outline his opponent's role in the failure, explaining a complicated issue in a way that low-information midterm voters can understand, he said.

“I certainly hope that we don’t have another hard freeze and another power and leadership failure." – Kathleen Thompson, Dallas County Democratic Party spokesperson

tweet this
When the storm hit, the system failed Texans, said Kathleen Thompson, communications director for the Dallas County Democratic Party. Other states are equipped with infrastructure that is strong enough to withstand a days-long freeze, but rather than fixing the grid, Abbott steered the Legislature to go after voting rights and red-meat social issues, she said.

Thompson noted that after the legislative session ended, Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick received generous campaign donations from the energy industry. It reminded her of an Upton Sinclair quote from The Jungle: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.”

Leadership hasn’t done enough to prevent this type of calamity from happening again, Thompson said, citing recent polling that showed 60% of registered Texas voters disapprove of the way lawmakers handled electric grid reliability. She hopes that Texans remember last February’s freeze when they go vote next year.

“I certainly hope that we don’t have another hard freeze and another power and leadership failure,” she said. “But if it does, I mean, Abbott’s already considered weak.”


The energy grid could be a major issue in November 2022’s general election, said Zack Malitz, treasurer of a liberal PAC called Boot Texas Republicans.

It’ll be a tough cycle for Democrats both statewide and nationally, but gubernatorial races are somewhat unique, he said. When the lights go out or when there’s a pandemic that devastates the state, people look to the governor for help and guidance.

Democrats could be fired up during this general election, and there could also be a lot of Republican defections if Abbott “fails badly enough,” Malitz said. Some conservatives may be ready to try something different: "Even if they’re not typically used to voting for a Democrat, they might say, ‘We can’t afford four more years of Greg Abbott.’”
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Simone Carter, a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer, graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation