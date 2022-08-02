U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert Slams Atheism, Biden Administration Over 'Godless' Program

In a letter last week, he formally accused President Joe Biden’s administration of using taxpayer money to “fund atheism around the globe.”
It’s an effort, Gohmert said, that’s offensive to Americans.
Last year, the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor announced a funding opportunity for the promotion and defense of “religious freedom inclusive of atheist, humanist, non-practicing and non-affiliated individuals.” The competition has a funding ceiling of $500,000, which may be awarded in a grant.
It’s an effort that Gohmert apparently doesn’t approve of.
“Much to the chagrin of the Left, America was founded on Judeo-Christian principles,” he said in a tweet last week. “Under NO circumstances should we spend up to $500k in TAX DOLLARS to promote atheism and humanism in other countries. The #BidenAdministration must discontinue this Godless, shameful program.”
Gohmert’s letter, addressed to the president and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accuses the administration of attacking people of faith. It also mentions a recent Pew Research Center survey that found around 70% of the country’s population belongs to a religion.
In addition, the GOP congressman complains that the Biden administration didn’t give former President Donald Trump enough credit for his handling of international affairs.
“There is no question that religion is a positive force in our country and throughout the world,” Gohmert later wrote. “Promoting atheism globally will have a disastrous impact on the countries where the grantees receive funds.”
This isn’t the first time that non-believers have been targeted by Gohmert, who once pondered aloud whether we could alter the Earth’s and moon’s orbits to combat climate change.
Several years ago, he argued that atheists should urge believers to worship extra hard in an effort to ensure that America remains a free nation. When a country’s leaders praise the Lord, he reasoned, “that nation is protected. It’s only when it turns away that it falls.”
Gohmert has also attempted to link a decline in God-worship to the 2012 Aurora, Colorado, mass shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people. And he’s tried to tie atheism to military suicides.
In 2014, Gohmert said during a prayer rally that the age-old question of whether God exists could be put to bed. Atheists, you see, believe that “nobody plus nothing equals everything,” a line of argument at which Gohmert scoffed.
"You couldn't get everything unless there was something that was the creator of everything and that's the Lord we know,” he said at the time.