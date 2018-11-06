Election Night in Dallas 2018: The Latest

Update 9:13 p.m. — With about 80 percent of the vote in, both NBC and ABC have called the Texas Senate race between Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke for Cruz. Locally, NBC has called the race in Texas Congressional District 32 for Colin Allred, who knocked off 11-term incumbent Pete Sessions.
Significant local and statewide races remained in the balance Tuesday night as polls closed at 7 p.m. in Dallas County and much of the rest of Texas. Results of the approximately 5 million early votes cast around the state are trickling in. In Dallas County at least, the so-called blue wave appears to be real, with straight-ticket Democratic voters casting more than 100,000 more votes than their straight-ticket voting Republican counterparts and several GOP statehouse members appearing to be in big trouble. Statewide, results are more of a mixed bag.
In Texas' showcase Senate race, it's far too early to predict a winner or even a direction in which to lean, but supporters of Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke showed up in a big way in Dallas County. Sixty-six percent of early voters in the county cast ballots for O'Rourke compared with just 33 percent voting for Cruz.
Despite the murky picture in the senatorial contest, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appears set to return to the Governor's Mansion, with NBC News and the Texas Tribune projecting him to defeat former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez.
Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson, appointed by Abbott after Susan Hawk's resignation in 2016, trails challenger John Creuzot by 20 points among early and mail-in voters. Each of Dallas County's countywide officials will be a Democrat as soon as Creuzot takes office, assuming the challenger hangs onto his lead.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In DFW's most hotly anticipated congressional race, civil rights attorney Colin Allred and incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions are locked in a tough battle in North Dallas' District 32. Over the last month of the campaign, Allred pounded Sessions repeatedly on the representative's multiple votes to repeal Obamacare and end insurance protections for those with pre-existing conditions. National exit polls from NBC and CNN showed that more than 60 percent of voters called healthcare their No. 1 issue, which could indicate that Sessions is in real electoral trouble for the first time since he was elected in 1996.
At the state legislative level, Nathan Johnson leads incumbent Don Huffines by 12 points among early voters in Dallas County in a highly contested state Senate contest and Park Cities moderate Morgan Meyer trails Joanna Cattanach by 3 points after early votes were counted. Lisa Luby Ryan, the anti-vaccine maven who knocked off Jason Villalba in March's Republican primary, is well behind Chris Turner in early voting, trailing by 10.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!