Election Night in Dallas 2018: The Latest

Update 9:13 p.m. — With about 80 percent of the vote in, both NBC and ABC have called the Texas Senate race between Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke for Cruz. Locally, NBC has called the race in Texas Congressional District 32 for Colin Allred, who knocked off 11-term incumbent Pete Sessions.

Significant local and statewide races remained in the balance Tuesday night as polls closed at 7 p.m. in Dallas County and much of the rest of Texas. Results of the approximately 5 million early votes cast around the state are trickling in. In Dallas County at least, the so-called blue wave appears to be real, with straight-ticket Democratic voters casting more than 100,000 more votes than their straight-ticket voting Republican counterparts and several GOP statehouse members appearing to be in big trouble. Statewide, results are more of a mixed bag.