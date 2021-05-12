 
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| News |

A Big Cat Got Loose in Texas. Tiger Queen Carole Baskin Slammed Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

Simone Carter | May 12, 2021 | 2:57pm
Carole Baskin isn't pleased with Texas' senators.EXPAND
Carole Baskin isn't pleased with Texas' senators.
Michael Noonan, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
AA
^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us

Days after a loose tiger terrorized residents of a Houston neighborhood, Tiger King’s Carole Baskin pounced on Texas’ two senators.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Baskin said the ordeal could have been prevented if Texas U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn had done their jobs in Congress. Exotic cat calamities have become “kind of commonplace” in the Lone Star State, she said.

On Sunday, video began circulating on social media of a tiger roaming on the lush green lawn of a west Houston home. The big cat slowly approaches a man in a black shirt, who is pointing a gun at the animal from across the street.

Related Stories

“No, sir. No, sir!” the man says as the tiger closes the gap between them.

Soon after, the armed man yells at someone (presumably the tiger's owner), "Get the fuck back inside. Fuck you and your fucking tiger.”

Another clip captures a bird’s-eye view of the scene. As the tiger approaches the man, the video's narrator says, “Oh my gosh, he’s going to shoot it.” (The tiger was not shot and remains at large; its owner, Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, CNN reported.)

Texas has been home to a handful of recent big cat incidents. A rogue cougar in December was killed by a North Texas hunter in Hunt County. Earlier this year, another tiger wandered free in San Antonio, and a couple from that city was arrested for keeping a bobcat and tiger cub, according to Texas Monthly.

Baskin told CNN she hopes that Cruz and Cornyn sign onto the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would prohibit private individuals from owning tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars, cougars and big-cat hybrids. Last year, the Senate neglected to bring the bill up for a vote, even though the House had passed it.

The latest loose tiger incident could have been avoided had the act cleared the Senate, Baskin said.

“The reason for that is this cub’s 9 months old, which means it probably aged out of being used as a pay-to-play prop in December of last year when this passed the House with a two-thirds vote,” she said.

Baskin became (in)famous last year after she was featured in the wildly popular docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. In it, she's targeted by Oklahoma-based animal park owner Joe Exotic, who's serving a 22-year prison sentence after he was convicted of hiring someone to murder Baskin.

But some have also pointed the finger at Baskin, whom they accuse of murdering her husband, Donald Lewis, in 1997. That case remains open, although Baskin has long maintained her innocence, according to NME. No criminal charges have been filed against her.

Cruz and Cornyn should still be careful, though: Big cat lovers everywhere could be sharpening their claws. 

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Simone Carter, a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer, graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.