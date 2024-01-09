So Much Biryani. Bawarchi is a Dallas-Area Biryani Haven.

click to enlarge The menu explores far beyond biryanis. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge The dosa is a savory South Indian crepe. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Traditional Indian desserts make a good ending to the meal. Anisha Holla

Finding a good plate of biryani in Dallas requires little search beyond Bawarchi Biryani, a Plano-based chain born in 2014 that has since expanded to four locations across North Texas."Bawarchi," derived from the Hindi word for chef, is perhaps the ideal name for a spot that dabbles in a little bit of everything under the name of Indian cooking. First popularized for its authentic dum biryani cooked in a traditional Indian clay pot, the franchise has since expanded its menu to include Indian soups, chaats, curries, sizzlers, beverages and even Indo-Chinese fusion food. The four Dallas-area locations are each independently owned, but they share a common thread of expansive menus and robust flavors.Given the more than 200 dishes on the menu, it might be hard to know where to begin. Go with one of Bawarchi’s chaats, with a bed of wafers, fried puffs or samosa pastry layered in spiced yogurt and other savory embellishments. There are also "Special Starters" of shareable plates of deep-fried meats tossed in homemade butter-garlic, manchurian or curry-leaf dressings.Dosas, a typical savory South Indian crepe, come roasted in butter and wrapped around potato, cheese or chicken-based fillings. Bawarchi’s idlis, however, offer a fluffier alternative.Despite the large menu, biryanis are the spotlight-worthy item here, with a variety of meats, vegetables and flavorings allowing for almost limitless combinations of the dish. The menu flaunts an impressive 40 varieties, ranging from options like the chicken kheema (tossed with minced chicken meat) to the paneer biryani flavored with chunks of spiced paneer cheese.Other toppings, including spiced goat, prawn and roasted egg, enhance the royally plated spread, as do the small bowls of peanut curry and yogurt that are served alongside each dish. Individual servings are reasonably priced in the $13–$14 range, and a shareable family pack of biryani, along with an appetizer and dessert, is $35.Biryanis are perhaps paired best with one of Bawarchi’s 30 curries, made with eggplant, chickpeas, egg, chicken and other traditional Indian ingredients. Be warned: all portions are large and designed for sharing.Endless types of tandoori breads, beverages and desserts make lighter accompaniments to an otherwise heavy meal. Indulge in a glass of mango lassi (sweetened with yogurt and mango pulp) or a hot mug of spiced chai before snacking on a bowl of gulab jamun or ras malai dessert. Either is a good way to cleanse the palate after indulging in the rich flavors of Indian cuisine.