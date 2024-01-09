 40 Varieties of Biryani at Dallas' Bawarchi | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

So Much Biryani. Bawarchi is a Dallas-Area Biryani Haven.

The menu is big and unwieldy, but worth maneuvering through.
January 9, 2024
Both rice- and noodle-based dishes make an appearance on the menu.
Both rice- and noodle-based dishes make an appearance on the menu. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Finding a good plate of biryani in Dallas requires little search beyond Bawarchi Biryani, a Plano-based chain born in 2014 that has since expanded to four locations across North Texas.

"Bawarchi," derived from the Hindi word for chef, is perhaps the ideal name for a spot that dabbles in a little bit of everything under the name of Indian cooking. First popularized for its authentic dum biryani cooked in a traditional Indian clay pot, the franchise has since expanded its menu to include Indian soups, chaats, curries, sizzlers, beverages and even Indo-Chinese fusion food. The four Dallas-area locations are each independently owned, but they share a common thread of expansive menus and robust flavors.
click to enlarge
The menu explores far beyond biryanis.
Anisha Holla
Given the more than 200 dishes on the menu, it might be hard to know where to begin. Go with one of Bawarchi’s chaats, with a bed of wafers, fried puffs or samosa pastry layered in spiced yogurt and other savory embellishments. There are also "Special Starters" of shareable plates of deep-fried meats tossed in homemade butter-garlic, manchurian or curry-leaf dressings.

Dosas, a typical savory South Indian crepe, come roasted in butter and wrapped around potato, cheese or chicken-based fillings. Bawarchi’s idlis, however, offer a fluffier alternative.
click to enlarge
The dosa is a savory South Indian crepe.
Anisha Holla
Despite the large menu, biryanis are the spotlight-worthy item here, with a variety of meats, vegetables and flavorings allowing for almost limitless combinations of the dish. The menu flaunts an impressive 40 varieties, ranging from options like the chicken kheema (tossed with minced chicken meat) to the paneer biryani flavored with chunks of spiced paneer cheese.

Other toppings, including spiced goat, prawn and roasted egg, enhance the royally plated spread, as do the small bowls of peanut curry and yogurt that are served alongside each dish. Individual servings are reasonably priced in the $13–$14 range, and a shareable family pack of biryani, along with an appetizer and dessert, is $35.

Biryanis are perhaps paired best with one of Bawarchi’s 30 curries, made with eggplant, chickpeas, egg, chicken and other traditional Indian ingredients. Be warned: all portions are large and designed for sharing.
click to enlarge
Traditional Indian desserts make a good ending to the meal.
Anisha Holla
Endless types of tandoori breads, beverages and desserts make lighter accompaniments to an otherwise heavy meal. Indulge in a glass of mango lassi (sweetened with yogurt and mango pulp) or a hot mug of spiced chai before snacking on a bowl of gulab jamun or ras malai dessert. Either is a good way to cleanse the palate after indulging in the rich flavors of Indian cuisine. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

A Utah-Favorite Cookie Shop Has Arrived in Texas

Openings and Closings

A Utah-Favorite Cookie Shop Has Arrived in Texas

By Anisha Holla
Facing Closure, Trompo Launches GoFundMe to Save Oak Cliff Taqueria

Openings and Closings

Facing Closure, Trompo Launches GoFundMe to Save Oak Cliff Taqueria

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
First Look: Cenzo's Pizza & Deli Finally Opens in Oak Cliff

First Look

First Look: Cenzo's Pizza & Deli Finally Opens in Oak Cliff

By Theressa Velazquez
Henry's Majestic Finds a Big New Home in West Dallas

First Look

Henry's Majestic Finds a Big New Home in West Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation