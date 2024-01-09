So Much Biryani. Bawarchi is a Dallas-Area Biryani Haven.

Finding a good plate of biryani in Dallas requires little search beyond Bawarchi Biryani, a Plano-based chain born in 2014 that has since expanded to four locations across North Texas.
"Bawarchi," derived from the Hindi word for chef, is perhaps the ideal name for a spot that dabbles in a little bit of everything under the name of Indian cooking. First popularized for its authentic dum biryani cooked in a traditional Indian clay pot, the franchise has since expanded its menu to include Indian soups, chaats, curries, sizzlers, beverages and even Indo-Chinese fusion food. The four Dallas-area locations are each independently owned, but they share a common thread of expansive menus and robust flavors.
Dosas, a typical savory South Indian crepe, come roasted in butter and wrapped around potato, cheese or chicken-based fillings. Bawarchi’s idlis, however, offer a fluffier alternative.
Other toppings, including spiced goat, prawn and roasted egg, enhance the royally plated spread, as do the small bowls of peanut curry and yogurt that are served alongside each dish. Individual servings are reasonably priced in the $13–$14 range, and a shareable family pack of biryani, along with an appetizer and dessert, is $35.
Biryanis are perhaps paired best with one of Bawarchi’s 30 curries, made with eggplant, chickpeas, egg, chicken and other traditional Indian ingredients. Be warned: all portions are large and designed for sharing.