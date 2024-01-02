6 Bagel Shops Bringing NYC to Big D

Dallas is well-acquainted with the art of the Sunday brunch and the never-ending reinvention of this leisurely meal. We've always concluded our weekend of revelry with a mimosa nursed over an impressive spread. However, as the chewy and glutinous bagel spreads across the U.S., it was only a matter of time before they were added to our morning ritual.
Over the last couple of years, there's been a trickle of new bagel shops in Dallas, introducing the fast-paced breakfast staple to Big D. Some stick to the traditions of the New York, even going so far as to say "it's not the water," while others are proud of their own unique takes on a bagel and schmear. Here's a roundup of some we've tried recently.
Sclafani's NY Bagels
6135 Luther Lane
If you want to channel the New York BEC (bacon, egg and cheese) into your morning, Sclafani's NY Bagels
is a great start. The menu here is a blend of Italian bread baking, Jewish bagel making and authentic New York sandwiches. Each menu item is named after an icon of the city such as The Sinatra, The 5th Ave and Brooklyn's Finest. Most options are savory, but there are sweet choices like a French toast bagel, a chocolate mousse schmear and a collection of pastries we'll be back to get our hands on.
click to enlarge
Lubbies Bagels are all made from scratch, with many ingredients sourced locally.
Aaren Prody
Lubbies Bagels
1160 Peavy Road Lubbies
was added to the East Dallas bagel scene in August. The owners hail from Brooklyn and Montclair, New Jersey. Everything in this shop is scratch-made, all the way down to the pickled onions. And if they lack the bandwidth, they outsource locally, like the skirt steak from 44 Farms. The menu is diverse with 11 bagel flavors, 14 types of schmears and deli salads and more than a dozen types of hot and cold sandwiches. Signatures stacks like Muffy The Bagel Slayer, Lub Handles and the Báhn-Mitzvah go great with their coffee selections or, if you're looking for lunch, collection of soups, sides and sweets.
Benny's Bagels
1901 Skillman St. and other locations
A seemingly endless combination of bagels, wraps and paninis are a schmear away at Benny's Bagels
. This shop specializes in authentic, hearth-baked, New York-style bagels with a side of warm Texas hospitality. Benny's has been serving hot, fresh bagels and house-made schmears at the corner of Skillman and La Vista for decades. There are multiple locations across North Texas, but the one in Lakewood is the OG. Try the Pacific salmon bagel with freshly squeezed orange juice and thank us later.
click to enlarge
Shug's is a good option for the late-night crowd.
Shug's
Shug's Bagels
3020 Mockingbird Lane and 4001 Lemmon Ave. Shug's Bagels
offers all the staples of a classic bagel shop and takes it up about three notches. While other shops align with purity from New York, Shug's doesn't shy away from its spin on tradition and proudly hails its creations as a Dallas bagel. Where else are you able to toss a couple of mozzarella sticks on your bacon, egg and cheese and order it between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.? They turned the Breakfast of Champions into a dream hangover cure, in true Texas fashion. Other options on the menu range from signature bagel sandwiches like the Rueben, Philly cheesesteak and chopped cheese to well-dressed chicken cutlets, bagels and lox, and a full lineup of bagels and spreads. Shug's has your morning covered, no matter when you're starting it.
Dan’s Bagels
301 Trophy Lake Drive, Trophy Club
Scratch-made sourdough bagels of nearly every variety is the name of the game at Dan's Bagels
, which has amassed a loyal following. They're serving everyday bagel flavors, plus a few interesting options like an alfredo, blueberry pie and pizza. The menu expands to rotating and seasonal flavors and nearly a dozen cream cheese flavors. For a more generously packed bagel, there are lox, eggs and deli sandwiches, plus traditional deli sides and sweets. For commuters, don't worry: you can watch Dan's BagelCam on YouTube
for real-time inventory.
click to enlarge
Starship's Millennial Falcon.
Aaren Prody
Starship Bagel
1520 Elm St., No. 107
Between Elm and Main streets downtown, Starship Bagel
is the city center's go-to bagel outpost. It was voted one of The Very Best Bagels in the U.S. by Bon Appetit
, won first place at New York's 2023 Bagelfest and has swept many other best-of roundups. At this walk-up shop, the bagels do the talking. It's an authentic New York bagel shop, rather than a sandwich shop or deli. Instead of breakfast staples, Starship serves stacks that highlight its award-winning recipe. A star on the menu is their version of an avocado toast, the "Millenial Falcon," plus the Cucumber Sandwich, classic Nova Lox bagel and the Super Nova Lox bagel. Otherwise, there ain't no shame in the classic bagel and schmear, which will set you back only $5. Legendary in this economy. We'll take two.