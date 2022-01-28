A Guide to an Over-the-Top Valentine’s Day in Dallas

But as all romantics know, the surest way to anyone’s heart is to spend a ridiculous amount of money for a prix fixe meal on Valentine’s Day. Luckily, the Dallas area has no shortage of restaurants ready to take your firstborn child all in the name of a romantic, Cupid-infused dinner. Here is our round-up of some of the most over-the-top places where you can wine and dine that special someone in your life.
97 West Kitchen & Bar
200 Mule Alley Drive, Fort WorthHead to Fort Worth's 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover for a $100-per-person, three-course prix fixe meal that includes your choice of a sweetheart starter like black truffle and artichoke risotto, lobster ravioli, arugula salad or roasted yellow pepper bisque. Next, indulge in one of Cupid’s mains by choosing either lobster cassoulet, seared sea scallops, filet mignon or smoked prime rib. And top off the evening with Lil’ Darlin’s desserts, which include a choice of chocolate cayenne ganache cake or black cherry panna cotta. Reservations are required.
Bacchus Kitchen + Bar
215 E. Dallas Road, GrapevineFrom Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, book a four-course dinner for $120 per person at Bacchus Kitchen + Bar, inside Grapevine's Hotel Vin. Wine pairings are available for an additional charge. The menu includes a burrata and heirloom roasted tomato salad, winter vichyssoise soup, filet mignon and butter poached lobster tail, and for dessert a dish called Desire, which is a hazelnut dacquoise ganache and orange liquor mousse.
Bonus: On Feb. 13 and 14 you can reserve a private dining “winter wonderland bubble” that will include the same menu, chocolate-covered strawberries, a bottle of bubbles and fondue for $200 per person.
Gorji5100 Belt Line Road, AddisonFor Valentine’s Day, Gorji will serve a four-course prix fixe menu with pan-seared sea scallops, strips of New Zealand venison loin or braised escargot. The salad course has options of wild-caught pacific caught salmon salad, baby greens and strawberries, or a romaine and kale Caesar salad. Indulge in either a petite prime beef tenderloin, Australian sea bass and Gulf shrimp, or Colorado lamb tenderloin and quail as your main entrée.
And be sure to save room for dessert, when you can choose from persimmon with ice cream, flourless chocolate cake or house-made Kefir cheese with Medjool dates. Pre-payment is required, and the cost is $159 per person for those who pay with plastic or $150 per person if you pay in cash. Call 972-503-7080 for reservations.
Fearing’s Restaurant
2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, Fearing’s is making the most of it by offering a special menu for three days leading up to the 14th. For $160 per person (plus $80 for optional wine pairings), enjoy a three-course meal with an amuse bouche of either Golden Osetra Caviar “Chips and Dip,” or Gulf Crab Arancini with saffron aioli. The starter is a poached lobster tail and Hawaiian bright red ahi tuna tiradito, and the main course is prime beef “Wellington” with foie gras pâté, wild mushroom duxelles, creamed spinach and périgord black truffle sauce. Dessert is a flourless chocolate Chambord torte with praline crisp, raspberry rose mousse, dark chocolate cremieux and chocolate-dipped strawberry macarons. For those who don't eat meat, there is a $90 vegetarian prix fixe menu available. Dinner includes a glass of sparkling wine.
The Joule
1530 Main St. (Downtown)Thinking about popping the question on Valentine's Day? The Joule is offering a proposal package that starts at $13,000 and includes using the hotel's entire rooftop terrace decked with flowers and balloons, plus food from the hotel's restaurants, a string quartet, a photographer and a “marry me?” marquee. The package also includes an overnight stay in one of four opulent penthouses. Wrap things up with a couples spa experience and a late checkout. We made up that last part, but surely, right?
LAW Restaurant
4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., IrvingLAW Restaurant is offering a special four-course prix fixe dinner this Valentine’s Day for $165 per person ($75 per person wine enhancement option available). The menu will be offered Feb. 10–14. Dishes include oysters, roasted marrow and oxtail marmalade, a choice of an 8-ounce prime filet, roasted cauliflower, or roasted halibut, and a special “Burning Love” Baked Alaska for dessert.
Le Bilboquet
4514 Travis St. (Knox/Henderson)For $150 per person, indulge in a three-course prix fixe Valentine’s Day meal at Le Bilboquet, a French restaurant in the Knox/Henderson area. Appetizers include a choice of mushroom soup, baby beet salad, tuna tartare, escargot or foie gras torchon. For entrées, you can choose either a petit filet, grilled quail, lobster risotto, pan-seared halibut, Cajun chicken or pan-seared loin of lamb. And dessert is either chocolate mousse or lemon tart. You can upgrade your experience with a caviar menu, which ranges from $105 to $460, depending on what type of caviar you select.
Monarch1401 Elm St., 49th Floor (Downtown Dallas)Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a glass of Champagne on the elevator ride to the 49th floor of The National Building for a skyline view of the city paired with an over-the-top decadent dinner. The evening at Monarch will feature a prix fixe menu curated by chef Eric Dreyer. The first course includes a choice of an Island Creek oyster, king crab wedge salad or Texas wagyu tartare. The second course for the table includes either lobster radiatore pasta or wood oven-roasted purple cauliflower. It'll be hard to choose between the entrée options of A Bar N Wagyu bavette, fire-roasted king salmon, Nantucket Bay scallops, bistecca for two or wood-smoked Cornish hen. And for dessert, you can indulge in the Ace of Hearts, a chocolate sponge topped with strawberry mousse.
Secure one of the most romantic seats in Dallas to cozy up for a night of wining and dining by asking for a table with one of Monarch’s unique views. Window booths are available for $300 per person; regular reservations are $200 per person. Additional course options include Royal Ossetra caviar service ($120), oven-roasted king crab leg ($75), Kagoshima A5 ($125) or Perigord truffle service ($35).