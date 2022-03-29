A Look at the Return of Sandwich Hag’s Night Market

A great event is an alchemy of several factors: people coming together, a purpose and perfect weather. After a two-year hiatus, Sandwich Hag brought back her night market
— now officially called the Lunar New Year World Down Syndrome Day Night Market — and it was exactly that.
There was not a single cloud in the blue Texas sky to cast shade Sandwich Hag’s lot on Botham Jean Boulevard in The Cedars. The area was cordoned off to make way for vendors and partners in values and purpose: inclusivity, community and food. Chef Reyna Duong led this three-part celebration of the Lunar New Year, World Down Syndrome Day and the greater Asian American culture after two years of isolation and social distancing.
Larb balls and pandan tea from Thid Jai.
Didi Paterno
At the entrance was Kessler Baking Studio, inside their new mobile bakery, a chic camper dubbed the Bae Bakery Cart. There was also newcomer, Thid Jai, who's founder, Thai-Texan Sara Hangtagool, had her take on a Thai favorite, larb, served with pandan tea. She also had a collection of her Thai pantry staples: pad Thai sauce, larb seasoning and roasted rice powder.
Ba Chang is a new venture serving not your mom's nor your grandma's Vietnamese cooking.
Didi Paterno
Ba Chang was another newcomer. Ba Chang, which translates to "dragon ladies," is their own take on Vietnamese dishes. As described on their social accounts it's "Not your grandma’s. Not your mom’s. It’s dope Viet food made our way." Their khom nuong — grilled pineapple on a skewer with coconut glaze and mint — was the perfect palate cleanser.
While you might expect (or deeply want) Jinny Cho to bring doughnuts, she had other plans.
Didi Paterno
Though not new to many, chef Jinny Cho of Frisco’s Detour Doughnuts fame brought something savory outside of her doughnut wheelhouse. Guests tasted and took home her take on yook-gae-jang, a spicy Korean shredded brisket soup eaten with a bowl of rice.
Donnie Sirisavath of Darkoo’s Chicken Shack slings noodles just like old times.
Didi Paterno
Dallas stalwarts such as Ka-Tip Thai Street Food of the Farmers Market and chef Donnie Sirisavath of Darkoo’s Chicken Shack (formerly Khao Noodle Shop) were there too. Sirisavath and his team were clearly not ready to give up on their beloved bowls of Lao duck noodle soup and khao mun ghai, Hainanese chicken rice.
Other Night Market included Momo Shack Dumplings, which served trays and trays of Nepalese momos. Ulam Dallas had their take on the Filipino sisig bowls, a meaty umami hash with pork and vegetable options over rice (see photo at top).
Modest Rogers flexed their range with a stir-fried noodles.
Didi Paterno
Modest Rogers — who's chef Modesto "Mo" Rodriguez, credits this Night Market as part of the foundation to his new brick and mortar location — served blistered shishito peppers, porchetta fried rice and ropa vieja stir-fried noodles. Of course, Duong and differently-abled brother Suga served their signature Vietnamese realness with miến đậu hu chiên, fried tofu glass noodles, and bành mì xíu mại, meatball banh mi.
Black sesame panna cotta from Haute Sweets Patisserie
Didi Paterno
The night couldn’t have been any sweeter with Haute Sweets Patisserie's black sesame panna cotta topped with cocoa streusel, edible flowers and a liquid cherry pod that exploded tangy over the earthy creamy dessert.
There were also signature Japanese-inspired cocktails by Jettison Away.
Marcello Andres Ceramics was selling wares not usually available to the public.
Didi Paterno
Food wasn’t the only thing on offer at Sandwich Hag’s table. Marcello Andres Ceramics from The Cedars neighborhood, who otherwise only sells wholesale, provided an opportunity for non-restaurateurs to take home mugs, cups and copitas for mezcal or maybe even your favorite condiments.
The Notre Dame School of Dallas had local artwork for sale.
The Notre Dame School of Dallas had local artwork for sale.
Didi Paterno
, My Possibilities
and Xtra Love
were also at the Night Market, showcasing the artistic expression, vision and capabilities of our differently-abled community members. To cap off the night, Rising Phoenix Lion Dance Association played their cymbals, gong, drum as they weaved through the crowd to ward off bad spirits, overpower the negativity, while wishing everyone good fortune in this new year.