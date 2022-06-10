First Look: Hurtado Barbecue Readies for Grand Opening in Little Elm

It was about a year ago that owner and pitmaster Brandon Hurtado promised a second restaurant after a successful venture at his original location in Arlington. Fast forward a year and here we are getting a first look at his second beautiful location, replete with a full-service bar, a large indoor dining room with more shaded tables outside and a menu for budding barbecue enthusiasts.
The Little Elm location is a foodie’s paradise. A large sign out front invites you in from the bustling El Dorado Parkway. Walking up to the front door, customers get to sneak a peek through a pit room window of the M&M Barbecue off-set pits and the larger-than-life rotisseries.
Texas Monthly Top 50 Barbecue Joint proteins. There’s also a kids' menu called Lil ‘Tados.
The Lil 'Tados menu showcases some Hurtado favorites like MK’s Brisket Mac N’ Cheese, the Neat-o Benito Brisket Grilled Cheese and — a “healthy” option — the Emmy, a quarter pound of any protein paired with a fruit cup.
We grabbed a simple tray of sausage, ribs and brisket to compare with the original, while sampling a few of the new goodies. As for the new sides, the tater tot casserole is a smorgasbord of textures, crispy, creamy, moist and chunky, all in one bite.
Then there are the cheddar grits that have a luscious decadence that will keep you reaching for more.
If you'd like a preview, below is a video from their Little Elm restaurant. The grand opening is Friday, June 10 at 11 a.m. until sell out.
Hurtado Barbecue, 100 Hardwicke Lane (Little Elm) 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday. Closed Monday.