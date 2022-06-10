Support Us

Barbecue

First Look: Hurtado Barbecue Readies for Grand Opening in Little Elm

June 10, 2022 4:00AM

The Texas Trinity, sausage, ribs and brisket, with chorizo green beans, mac and cheese and cheddar grits. Sean Welch
We had a chance to get an early peek at the newest Hurtado Barbecue restaurant opening in Little Elm (100 Hardwicke Lane) before their grand opening this weekend.

It was about a year ago that owner and pitmaster Brandon Hurtado promised a second restaurant after a successful venture at his original location in Arlington. Fast forward a year and here we are getting a first look at his second beautiful location, replete with a full-service bar, a large indoor dining room with more shaded tables outside and a menu for budding barbecue enthusiasts.

The Little Elm location is a foodie’s paradise. A large sign out front invites you in from the bustling El Dorado Parkway. Walking up to the front door, customers get to sneak a peek through a pit room window of the M&M Barbecue off-set pits and the larger-than-life rotisseries.
click to enlarge The Little Elm location also has a full-service bar with local drafts on tap and cocktails, like this Strawberry Collins. - SEAN WELCH
The Little Elm location also has a full-service bar with local drafts on tap and cocktails, like this Strawberry Collins.
Sean Welch
Once you’ve crossed the threshold of the door (the line often extends outside the door in Arlington and the soft opening here was no different), the menu awaits and you’re faced with a difficult decision. New sides, sandwiches, salads and spuds are partnered with his Texas Monthly Top 50 Barbecue Joint proteins. There’s also a kids' menu called Lil ‘Tados.

The Lil 'Tados menu showcases some Hurtado favorites like MK’s Brisket Mac N’ Cheese, the Neat-o Benito Brisket Grilled Cheese and — a “healthy” option — the Emmy, a quarter pound of any protein paired with a fruit cup.

We grabbed a simple tray of sausage, ribs and brisket to compare with the original, while sampling a few of the new goodies. As for the new sides, the tater tot casserole is a smorgasbord of textures, crispy, creamy, moist and chunky, all in one bite.

Then there are the cheddar grits that have a luscious decadence that will keep you reaching for more.

If you'd like a preview, below is a video from their Little Elm restaurant. The grand opening is Friday, June 10 at 11 a.m. until sell out.
Hurtado Barbecue, 100 Hardwicke Lane (Little Elm) 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday. Closed Monday.
