The Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ List Is Out. How Did DFW Do?

DFW is Smokin'...

click to enlarge Brisket and fried chicken (plus killer sides) from Slow Bone in Dallas. Chris Wolfgang

What We Got Right...



click to enlarge Wait, this is no longer some of the state's best barbecue? Brisket, ribs and sausage from Pecan Lodge. Catherine Downes

This is Our Shocked Face...









With 50 as the hard and fast number, there's bound to be some disappointment. Texas Monthly feels as we do, and listed their Honorable Mentions: spots that didn't quite make the Top 50, but are still worthy of your hard-earned dining dollars.



BBQ On The Brazos, Heim, Harris, Lockhart's and Pecan Lodge all make the honorable mentions list, as well as some other area standouts: 407 BBQ in Argyle, 225 Barbecue in Arlington, Derek Allan's in Fort Worth, OAK'D Barbecue in Dallas, Meshack's in Garland, Smoke Sessions Barbecue in Royse City and Slaughter's BBQ Oasis in Sulphur Springs.



It shouldn't take the Top 50 list to remind us, but it's still worth saying: It's a great time to be a barbecue restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth. Grab your favorite tray and celebrate accordingly.

