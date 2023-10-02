 After 1 Year, Lubellas Patisserie is Ready to Expand its Dallas Store | Dallas Observer
Lubellas Patisserie, One of Our Favorite Bakeries, Is Primed for Expansion

Just buy bigger pants.
October 2, 2023
Danishes and croissants at Lubellas.
Danishes and croissants at Lubellas. Nick Reynolds
We fell in love when we discovered Maria Becerra’s Lubellas Patisserie last December. So much so that it was our 2023 Best of Dallas pick for best bakery. We had a hunch big things were on the horizon after our visit earlier this year — and it turns out we were right.

After one year of doling out some of the most delectable, highest-quality baked goods you’ll find anywhere, Lubellas told the Observer of plans to add 1,400 square feet of space (along with extending the patio) to the shop in Casa View. Becerra estimates the move will bolster indoor seating capacity by roughly 80 seats. Along with the extra patio area, it will be a significant expansion for what was originally an intimate space.
Lubellas Patisserie will add some 14,000 square feet of space to its existing location, translating to roughly 80 extra seats.
Nick Reynolds
“We’re excited for the next chapter,” Becerra told us. “We want to have more space so everyone can have a seat and enjoy their pastries and coffee, especially during the weekend when we get really busy. And we plan to explore more items like baguettes and sourdoughs. Once we expand, we’ll have more kitchen space and more ovens, which will allow me to create more.”

Becerra sharpened her culinary skills as a pastry chef for high-level restaurants Stephan Pyles, Flora Street Café and Bullion. Now, her bakery, named for her two daughters (Lu and Bella), serves croissants, Danishes, muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls, brownies, breads, quiches, cookies, conchas and an array of cake options. She also serves a handful of top-flight croissant sandwiches.
A pear-almond Danish (left) and blueberry cream cheese Danish from Lubellas Patisserie.
Nick Reynolds
On our first trip to Lubellas, we were wowed by the cream cheese blueberry Danish, chocolate croissant and quiche – and the cinnamon roll here is regarded as one of the city’s best. But truth be told, you can throw a dart at the menu and not be disappointed. The coconut tres leches cake (from a family recipe), banana bread (topped with slices of banana) and flourless chocolate cake with dark chocolate ganache are on our must-try list for our next stop at Lubellas.

Lubellas recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in style with live music the entire day. A guitar player, cello ensemble and mariachi band took turns delighting a lively gathering.

“The party was amazing. Family, friends and many from the neighborhood joined us. It was crazy busy, but we enjoyed every second of it. We also created specials for the celebration, like beef tartare, shrimp crudo and ahi tuna. We were very happy,” said Becerra.

“I’m not sure what the future will be exactly for Lubellas, but we just want to keep doing what we’re doing. We’re happy to bring something nice to the neighborhood, and we’ll continue working hard and improving each day. Maybe someday we’ll look at a second location, but right now, we’re just focused on having a solid structure here.”

It won’t be easy, but Becerra says they’re shooting for the holidays to complete the expansion project.

“We don’t have an official date yet. But we do have our plans with the architect ready to go. We’re just waiting on the permits so we can start. We’d like it finished in time for the holidays, but we’ll see.”

Lubellas Patisserie, 10323 Ferguson Road. Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
