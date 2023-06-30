 After a Big Move, Dallas' Great American Hero Has Closed | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

The Great American Hero is Dead. Again.

June 30, 2023 8:00AM

The Hero's Club is no more.
The Hero's Club is no more. Doyle Rader
After a ballyhooed reopening and rebranding of Great American Hero under the ownership of Jacob Cox and Danny Wilson in September 2022, the beloved Dallas sandwich shop has closed.

The lone location in Timber Creek Crossing, at the corner of Northwest Highway and Skillman Street, served its last sandwich in late May.

“Our bread maker went out of business right after we opened the new location,” Cox said via text. “With lettuce and turkey and other additional items tripling in cost and volume being down, we just never could get her above water."
click to enlarge
The new Great American Hero at Timber Creek Crossing has closed.
Doyle Rader
The closure doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Great American Hero for good. Cox says that they are looking to open in other markets eventually. For now, though, they are focusing on their other ventures.

In 2021, Cox and Wilson bought the Great American Hero brand from longtime owner Dominick Oliverie. After 47 years in business, Oliverie planned to retire, which meant shutting down his landmark sandwich operation for good.

News of Oliverie’s plans to close Hero spread fast. Patrons filled the wooden booths and drive-thru line of the colorful building on Lemmon Avenue, and Oliverie fielded multiple inquiries to take over Great American Hero in his stead.

Cox and Wilson won Oliverie over and briefly took over operations on Lemmon in 2022 before an agreement with property owner Leland Burk forced them to close the quirky location.

The reopening of Hero in Northeast Dallas initially held promise. The menu retained the same fresh ingredients, and the sandwiches lived up to Oliverie's lofty standards. But as Cox notes, the difficulties soon mounted.

6216 Retail Rd., where Great American Hero was located, hasn’t been great for businesses. Multiple fast-food chains, including Captain D’s and Del Taco, have come and gone since Trammell Crow Co. opened Timber Creek Crossing in 2011.

With Great American Hero again closed, Dallas is without one of its storied sandwich institutions. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation