Arwa Yemeni Coffee Is Captivating Escape

March 22, 2023 4:00AM

Yemeni coffee, along with a harissa confection and two stuffed dates. Lauren Drewes Daniels
A new coffee shop opened late last year in Richardson, and compared with the many cafes that dot North Texas, Arwa Yemeni Coffee is a breath of fresh cardamom-scented Arab air.

Susan Shihab and Nora Soofi are sisters-in-law who yearned for a local spot where people could gather to taste the flavors of their homeland, Yemen.

“This was not something that we came up within a day or a month or a year," Soofi says. "It's been in the talks for years. Everything you see in Arwa was very well thought out and purposeful. It's not just there because we wanted it to be there, it's there because it has meaning, and it has relevance.”
click to enlarge
The interior of Arwa is influenced by the distinctive styles and patterns of Yemen.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Arwa sits toward the back of a basic brown shopping center at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Centennial Boulevard. On approach, you might think you're at the wrong place. But drive around back and you'll see the sign above the door. As you enter, the fact that you're in a small shopping center in Richardson quickly fades away. The space feels fresh and immaculate, bathed in warm tones with sandy brown and yellow accents.

As Soofi said, everything in the space has a purpose, and it's these details that make this shop so remarkable. Starting with the name, which honors the 11th- and 12th-century queen of Yemen, Arwa. During her reign, she founded several mosques, the most famous being Queen Arwa Mosque. Here, inside the cafe, large custom-made backlit arches on the wall are styled after the mosque.

The floor tiles are in the shape of honeycombs, a tribute to traditional Yemen sidr honey, which is harvested from sidr trees. In the back of the cafe is a jalsa, a traditional communal seating area. Wicker light fixtures look like madhallas, the customary hats worn by farmers in Yemen. Everything is with intention.
click to enlarge
These chocolate-covered dates are pretty amazing.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Mosaic wall art above the communal seating area is also significant.

"If you look at the Yemeni buildings that are depicted in the mosaic wall art, those are Yemen's famous stones. Whether they were built thousands of years ago or a year ago, these buildings all embody the same colors and natural tones. Those muted earthy tones are beautiful,” Soofi says.

Cardamom, Spice and Everything Nice

The food and drinks are also steeped in the traditional flavors and spices of Yemen. Coffee beans are imported from Yemen and roasted in-house. Signature drinks include a jubani made with coffee and husks (cascara), cardamom, ginger and cinnamon ($4). The Adeni tea is made with premium black tea, milk, sugar and an Arwa spice blend ($5).

Monday through Thursday, there are shareable pots on offer containing some of the shop's signature drinks ($15). But we say go for the signature sampler ($20), which comes with four drinks and four treats.
click to enlarge
In addition to La Casita pastries (top shelf), there are traditional Yemeni treats.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
While there are La Casita Bakeshop pastries in the display case, there's also a beautiful collection of sweets and snacks made in a traditional Yemen bakery in the U.S. Some items are also made in-house.

The honeycomb bread is popular here; I didn't try it on this trip, but after reading about I'll be returning just to try it. Soft pillowy mounds of bread are stuffed with cream cheese and sprinkled with sesame seeds and brush with honey.

But, the harissa squares along with the spiced coffee was unlike anything I'd had at any other coffee shop. Two chocolate-covered dates stuffed with pistachios were equally alluring.
click to enlarge
The cozy confines of Arwa are often busy, but there's a great courtyard in back.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The only downside is that, because of the pleasant space, wonderful coffee and snacks, Arwa is often crowded. If you're lucky to get a seat inside, soak it up, but if not, don't worry and go out the back door to the courtyard with plenty of seating and heaters for when it's chilly. There's also a water feature that adds to the serene environment.

Arwa Yemeni Coffee, 888 S. Greenville Ave., Richardson. Sunday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
This Week's Issue

