Good to Go: Bbbop’s Bowls Are the Takeout Meal We Want Even More Now

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas' restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

Properly cooked rice mixed with well-seasoned protein, a flavorful sauce and a medium egg may be the comfort food we could all use right now.

This was recently achieved with a trip to Bbbop Seoul Kitchen. While the Oak Cliff location has a fun dining space and an R&D menu usually worth exploring, this working-from-home writer lives closer to the Upper Greenville location, which still has plenty of items we want to take to go.

The dining room is open, but you can still order curbside by calling the fast-casual restaurant with your order and paying by credit card. That comforting bowl is found in the old school bop, which comes with pickled carrots, cabbage, spinach, zucchini, Bbbop’s Seoul fire sauce and steak or chicken. All bowls come with your choice of rice and a fried egg.

EXPAND Mix up your bi bim bop to get as much flavor in every bite: Your takeout order comes with both a spoon and fork for thorough mixing. (Dog not included.) Taylor Adams

Get a medium egg so you won’t have a runny mess but a thick, nearly additional sauce, to mix everything together. The egg is where you can start, too: Cut into the center and let it fall to the rice beneath. The result is a creamy assortment of rice, protein and vegetables. The steak is tender and the pickled carrots and cabbage kiss the bowl with welcome acidity.

There’s a good amount of rice in a serving: If you’re not starving, you can easily save half for the next day’s lunch.

Even before COVID-19 or our Good-to-Go series, plastic containers from Bbbop were perfect for meals to go. Sure, nothing may hold up all that well if you’re driving from this location to Flower Mound, but if you’re staying in the area, the steam seems to further meld complementing flavors together.

EXPAND Glencoe Park is five minutes south of Bbbop, and it's a perfect lunch location with tree-shaded picnic tables. Taylor Adams

It also makes for a perfect picnic, and shaded picnic tables are a five-minute drive south on Greenville Avenue at Glencoe Park.

Pause while you take in the flavors of your bi bim bop (and while your dog pulls trying to get to another dog, if you’re like this writer). A moment outside where there’s shade, a breeze and a comforting meal can make you feel like the world is still a pretty good place.

Bbbop Seoul Kitchen, 5323 Greenville Ave., Suite 5 (Upper Greenville), 214-812-9342. Open for dine-in, takeout and delivery 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.