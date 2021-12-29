Happy 100th Birthday, Bloody Mary! Here are the Best of Dallas.

The origins of this drink have never been confirmed, but it's said to have made its debut 100 years ago in Paris at either Harry’s New York Bar or Hemingway Bar. Over the years, many twists of this classic drink containing vodka and tomato juice have surfaced, including a bloody pirate, which swaps out rum for vodka. A bloody maria uses tequila instead of vodka; a maria verde has gin and tomatillo sauce instead of vodka and tomato juice. And the bloody caesar is a Canadian classic that uses Clamato juice (a mixture of clam and tomato juice) with vodka.
We’ve rounded up a list of great places to get both the classic bloody mary and variations that will have you wanting to throw an all-nighter just so you can partake.
Armoury D.E.
2714 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Armoury D.E.'s Sunday Funday Bloody Cthulhu ($14) is probably one of the most unusual bloody marys in Dallas. The house-made mix is blended with gin and garnished with charred octopus tentacle and served with a High Life Pony. Your hangover will thank you.
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
7839 Walnut Hill Lane (North Dallas)
The Far East Mary ($10) at Blue Sushi has vodka infused with onions, peppers and herbs. Sriracha and ponzu sauce add an unexpected twist, making this cocktail perfect for pairing with fresh sashimi and maki rolls.
Boulevardier
408 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)
Friends always have your back when it comes to brunching, and our friends at Boulevardier offer an option of either a top-shelf vodka or habanero tequila for your bloody mary ($10). So, pick your poison and enjoy it with their delicious legs and eggs (crispy duck leg confit with sunny side eggs). It’s the perfect brunch combo.
Chelsea Corner
4830 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
The Spicy Maria ($13) at Chelsea Corner is mixed with pepper-infused tequila and freshly made bloody mary mix then garnished with a whole Fresno chile and chorizo. There’s also the classic Chelsea bloody mary ($12) spiked with Kettle One vodka and garnished with shishito peppers and pickled okra.
Deep Ellum Distillery
2800 Clover St. (Deep Ellum)
They had us at pickle vodka. Deep Ellum Distillery prepares their bloody mary with their own tasty vodka and a house mix consisting of tomato sauce, pineapple juice, orange juice, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, Valentina hot sauce and a few other secret ingredients. It will have your tastebuds puckering with delight.
Henry’s Majestic
4900 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
The Garden Bloody Mary ($10) at Henry’s Majestic is made with dill and Fresno chili bloody mary mix, house-made hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce. And, of course, there is plenty of vodka in it too.
Hudson House
4448 Lovers Lane (East Dallas)
Looking for a fancy and sophisticated option? At Hudson House, the Royal Bloody is made with a house-made mix and garnished with a freshly shucked oyster, shrimp cocktail and blue cheese stuffed olives.
Lockhart Smokehouse
400 W. Davis (Bishop Arts) (Also located in Plano and Arlington)
Any day is a perfect day for a Burnt End Bloody Mary. At Lockhart Smokehouse, their bloody mary is a meal in itself. Each one starts with their house-made mix and a bit of barbecue sauce, agave nectar and Sriracha. The glasses are rimmed with their beef dry rub with a quarter-pound of brisket on a skewer and half a link of jalapeño sausage with pickled veggies and olives.
Loro
1812 N. Haskell Ave. (East Dallas)
Loro is bringing back their Burnt Ends Bloody Mary with a twist for National Bloody Mary Day. The cocktail will be available for $5 in partnership with ILEGAL Joven Mezcal. The spirit will be subdued with Loro's signature Burnt Ends Bloody Mary Mix, which is made with drippings from their smoked brisket blended with tomato juice, Worcestershire, Sriracha, Korean chili and pickle brine. This smoky, tangy and spicy take on the classic is the perfect hair of the dog concoction to kick off the New Year. It's served with pickled veggies and Szechuan salt.
Lounge 31
87 Highland Park Village (Highland Park)
If you tend to take a sip of your bloody and say, “It’s not spicy enough,” try the Bangkok Bloody Mary, an Asian-accented creation packing soy sauce, Sriracha, wasabi paste, togarashi and black pepper mix, garnished with a large shrimp tempura and shishito pepper. This will clear your sinuses and kick your taste buds well into the New Year.
Maple Leaf Diner
12817 Preston Road (North Dallas)
This Canadian-themed diner serves towering stacks of pancakes, gravy-laden poutine, and of course, excellent Bloody Caesars. Made with Clamato juice, it’s a slightly more savory version of the classic cocktail and is perfect for curing any hangover.
Meddlesome Moth
1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)
The Meddlesome Moth's brunch is your standard Tom Landry defense; it's got flex. Their bloody mary is backed by a light beer chaser, which, about halfway through, you pour into the bloody mary thinking, 'Does this work?' Then you sip and say, 'Yes, it definitely works.'
Ozona Bar & Grill
4615 Greenville Ave. (Dallas)
With all the talk about signature bloody’s, what if you don’t know what the hell you want in your drink? In comes Ozona’s amazing bloody mary bar with seven varieties of mix (including their house mix), more than 30 hot sauces and any topping you could conceivably require. So, get creative — just be aware they get busy, so keep the line moving, da Vinci — you’re drinking it, not displaying it at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop
2708 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson)
Brunch at a pizza joint? You’d be surprised to find that it’s quite delicious and that includes the restaurant’s unique bloody mary. Instead of gussying up the mix, Pie Tap adds an original twist to its vodka, which is infused with all sorts of goodies. Bartenders let chilis, bell peppers, carrots, onions and celery soak in a blend of two vodkas, giving the spirit a spicy and complex flavor. It’s served with bloody mary mix and garnished with an appetizer of meat, cheese, and a slice of pizza. Best, it's only $5 on the weekends.
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
5100 Belt Line Road (North Dallas)
Four different types of bloody marys are on the menu at this brunch paradise, and the Bangkok bloody is the best among the bunch. The mix is spiced with fish sauce, basil, Sriracha, cilantro, and lime, then mixed with 1876 vodka for a seriously savory sip.
Whistle Britches
2405 Dallas Parkway (Plano)
Hit this fried chicken favorite on the weekends for brunch, when the “WB” Bloody Mary is served. Spiked with Tito’s vodka, freshly made bloody Mary mix, and lime, this bloody mary is garnished with veggies, a fried chicken wing and a hard-boiled egg. Who needs anything more than this? We’ll take two and head home for an afternoon nap.