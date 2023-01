Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas

click to enlarge Buy two beers and a fish and chips and get another half-off. The Crafty Irishman

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

click to enlarge Go for brisket tacos on Thursdays at Intrinsic. Intrinsic Smokehouse

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

click to enlarge The mini-Reuben fries at Harwood Arms are only $6 during happy hour. Alison McLean

Weekday Happy Hour

click to enlarge The Japanese A-5 Katsu sandwich at The Finch is only $39 during happy hour. The Finch

Everyday Happy Hour

Yes, dining out can be expensive, but with a bit of planning you can find some really good deals around Dallas. For instance, Boulevardier is one of the best restaurants in the city. But want to know what's actually better? Boulevardier on a Tuesday night, when steaks are one-third off. Feel like Uchi is just a bit outside your budget range? During happy hour you'll find discounted small tastings starting at $2.We've gathered up some of the best bites, pound for pound, in North Texas. They're broken out by day of the week, so you can hit a different spot every day.Mondays are meant for meatballs. All Pie Tap locations offer half-off their chicken meatballs in tomato sauce with rosemary bread every Monday (regularly $13). Visit the website for other all-day food specials offered throughout the week on pizza, pasta and a half-bird chicken dish.During BarNone’s open kitchen hours (4 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.), sink your teeth into a delicious grilled cheese sandwich for half the regular price of $10.95 – $18.95. Choose from traditional, patty melt, Italian, short-rib and Jackson’s Ultimate.One of your favorite Irish pubs, The Crafty Irishman , has one of your favorite BOGO half-off specials every Monday, all day long. Buy two beverages and a fish and chips entrée and get half off a second fish and chips entrée (a savings of $9).If you’re a sushi lover, head to Yama Sushi on Tuesdays or Thursdays for all-day happy hour on more than 20 options of $1 to $1.50 sushi items. This special is offered only at the Forest Lane location.Every Tuesday night is customer appreciation night at Café Izmir where you can enjoy $4 appetizers and vegetarian tapas plus $15 bottles of house wine and sangria from 5 p.m. to close. Whether it’s hummus, baba ghanoush or falafel you love, you can enjoy a Mediterranean adventure without breaking the bank.Do you love sinking your teeth into a juicy steak? Boulevardier is the place to be on Tuesday night for a 33% discount on steak frites and a rotating chef’s cut. Get a wood-grilled prime steak topped with horseradish chimichurri, hand-cut fries, local greens and a bearnaise aioli for only $29 on Tuesdays (regularly $43).If a delicious burger helps you make it through hump day each week, RM 12:20 Bistro offers a house burger (regularly $17) for only $10. It's cooked to order and topped with caramelized onions, brie and arugula. On Tuesdays at RM12:20, score half-off on bottles of wine.Wednesdays are for sizzling at Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge , where you can get half-priced beef, chicken or vegetable fajita dinners all day. They usually cost $16 to $31. Jasper’s in Richardson offers great daily specials starting at 4 p.m. On Thursday evenings, you can get a 12 oz. prime rib with a loaded baked potato for $28 (regularly $45) and select bottles of wine for half off. Check the website for other daily specials like discounted baby back ribs and ladies’ night out.Would you rather have $12 in your pocket or a belly full of brisket tacos and a beer? Duh. At Intrinsic Smokehouse , you can get three smoked brisket tacos with achiote, pico and cheese plus a cold beer for only $12 all day on Thursdays. Forgo the beer and save a few more bucks, as it's only $8.50 for the tacos without the beer. Check out the website for other daily specials, including house brisket pastrami on Saturdays.While it'stechnically not offered all day, we would be remiss if we didn’t scream from the hilltops about the Friday Famous Pork Chop lunch deal at Perry’s Steakhouse . On Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., get a lunch cut of Perry's famous pork chop with whipped potatoes, homemade apple sauce and an individual loaf of bread for $19. This special is for both dine-in and take-out. The dinner-cut pork chop will run you $49, so to get a slightly smaller cut at lunch and save $30 is a steal of a deal. Hillside Tavern on Mockingbird Lane has a 13-once New York strip with a pat of house-whipped garlic herb butter finished with house-smoked kosher salt and served with house-seasoned fries and a side salad for $20 on Saturdays (normally $30). Another great deal at Hillside Tavern happens on Sunday, when all food is half-off all day for service industry workers. And we’re not just talking about those in the restaurant service industry. The definition of a service industry worker here is progressive to include real estate, retail, fitness, teachers, first responders, etc.Nothing says “Sunday Funday” better than an all-day (noon – 10 p.m.) sushi happy hour. Sushi Axiom has several appetizers like crispy calamari and beef satay for $6.95 each. Original sushi rolls (California, spicy tuna, spicy salmon) are offered for $7.95 each. Sushi varieties like yellowtail, tuna, and escolar go for $8.95 each and signature rolls for $9.95 each.Not only does Malai Kitchen have happy hour food bites during the week from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., it also offers the same deal all day on Sundays (excluding holidays). You can enjoy $6 bites of grilled satay, fried imperial rolls, spicy edamame, Vietnamese meatballs or cucumber salad. You can also get any two for $10.If you haven’t yet been to Delucca , it is quite an experience. Think Fogo de Chao or Texas de Brazil, but with pizza. For $24.95 per person, you can stuff your pie hole with 14 different kinds of pizza plus salad, soup, meatballs and dessert pizza. However, if you prefer to forgo the whole gaucho experience, check out happy hour during the week from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., when you can get an entire pizza for $9. Lobster bisque and kobe meatballs are $8 each in the bar area only. Douglas Bar and Grill is the place to be on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All bites are $10 each and include options such as pimento cheese, brisket bullets, little leaguers, truffle fries, jumbo shrimp, sausage and a house burger. This is a savings of $5 to $10 off regular prices. Eddie V’s likes to tease. On Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. get oysters Rockefeller ($8 for two), black truffle tartare ($8), mini filet sandwiches ($9 for two), prime steak tataki ($10) and South African lobster tempura bites ($16 for five) during happy hour. You’ll have a hard time not indulging in the regular dinner menu after sampling these delicious bites. The Finch recently opened in Mockingbird Station in the old Café Express location. One of the most intriguing menu items is the Japanese A-5 Katsu sandwich, which is usually $49. But visit on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., when you can nab this sandwich for $39. There are also half-priced starters.If British pubs are your scene and you’re craving some tasty bites, Harwood Arms has great deals. Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get small bites for $5 and $6 including choices like white bean dip, scotch egg, mini Reuben fries, Guinness-braised short rib sliders and mini twice-baked potatoes. We can attest to the Reuben fries: there's nothing small about them.For one of the best cheeseburgers in Dallas, block your work calendar and head to Hudson House from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, when you can indulge in a cheeseburger for only $10.From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays enjoy several items from Loro’s menu for $9 or less, including smoked salmon dip, beer-battered cod, the Loro cheeseburger, chicken karaage and more.If you’re craving pizza and don’t mind eating early, you may enjoy the BOGO pizza special at Olivella’s Pizza & Wine Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Buy one metro pizza and get a second one of equal or lesser value for free. The same special is available on Fridays but ends at 4:30 p.m.One of the best sushi restaurants in Dallas, Uchi offers happy hour every day (including weekends) from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Get sushi, maki and small tastings, all priced between $2 and $12.50. Sister restaurant, Uchiba , located upstairs, offers a similar happy hour with nigiri, maki and hand rolls, and everything priced between $2 and $15.