Best Bang for Buck: Where to Eat Well on a Budget in Dallas

We've gathered up some of the best bites, pound for pound, in North Texas. They're broken out by day of the week, so you can hit a different spot every day.
MondayPie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
(Various Locations)
Mondays are meant for meatballs. All Pie Tap locations offer half-off their chicken meatballs in tomato sauce with rosemary bread every Monday (regularly $13). Visit the website for other all-day food specials offered throughout the week on pizza, pasta and a half-bird chicken dish.
BarNone
718 N. Buckner Blvd. (Casa Linda)
During BarNone’s open kitchen hours (4 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.), sink your teeth into a delicious grilled cheese sandwich for half the regular price of $10.95 – $18.95. Choose from traditional, patty melt, Italian, short-rib and Jackson’s Ultimate.
The Crafty Irishman
1800 Main St. (Downtown Dallas)
One of your favorite Irish pubs, The Crafty Irishman, has one of your favorite BOGO half-off specials every Monday, all day long. Buy two beverages and a fish and chips entrée and get half off a second fish and chips entrée (a savings of $9).
TuesdayYama Sushi
8989 Forest Lane (Lake Highlands)
If you’re a sushi lover, head to Yama Sushi on Tuesdays or Thursdays for all-day happy hour on more than 20 options of $1 to $1.50 sushi items. This special is offered only at the Forest Lane location.
Café Izmir
3711 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
Every Tuesday night is customer appreciation night at Café Izmir where you can enjoy $4 appetizers and vegetarian tapas plus $15 bottles of house wine and sangria from 5 p.m. to close. Whether it’s hummus, baba ghanoush or falafel you love, you can enjoy a Mediterranean adventure without breaking the bank.
Boulevardier
408 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)
Do you love sinking your teeth into a juicy steak? Boulevardier is the place to be on Tuesday night for a 33% discount on steak frites and a rotating chef’s cut. Get a wood-grilled prime steak topped with horseradish chimichurri, hand-cut fries, local greens and a bearnaise aioli for only $29 on Tuesdays (regularly $43).
WednesdayRM 12:20 Bistro
9850 Walnut Hill Lane (Lake Highlands)
If a delicious burger helps you make it through hump day each week, RM 12:20 Bistro offers a house burger (regularly $17) for only $10. It's cooked to order and topped with caramelized onions, brie and arugula. On Tuesdays at RM12:20, score half-off on bottles of wine.
Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge
3309 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) and 1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)
Wednesdays are for sizzling at Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, where you can get half-priced beef, chicken or vegetable fajita dinners all day. They usually cost $16 to $31.
ThursdayJasper’s
1251 State St., No. 950, Richardson
Jasper’s in Richardson offers great daily specials starting at 4 p.m. On Thursday evenings, you can get a 12 oz. prime rib with a loaded baked potato for $28 (regularly $45) and select bottles of wine for half off. Check the website for other daily specials like discounted baby back ribs and ladies’ night out.
Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewing
509 W. State St., Garland
Would you rather have $12 in your pocket or a belly full of brisket tacos and a beer? Duh. At Intrinsic Smokehouse, you can get three smoked brisket tacos with achiote, pico and cheese plus a cold beer for only $12 all day on Thursdays. Forgo the beer and save a few more bucks, as it's only $8.50 for the tacos without the beer. Check out the website for other daily specials, including house brisket pastrami on Saturdays.
FridayPerry’s Steakhouse
Uptown, Frisco and Grapevine
While it's technically not offered all day, we would be remiss if we didn’t scream from the hilltops about the Friday Famous Pork Chop lunch deal at Perry’s Steakhouse. On Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., get a lunch cut of Perry's famous pork chop with whipped potatoes, homemade apple sauce and an individual loaf of bread for $19. This special is for both dine-in and take-out. The dinner-cut pork chop will run you $49, so to get a slightly smaller cut at lunch and save $30 is a steal of a deal.
SaturdayHillside Tavern
6465 E. Mockingbird Ln. (East Dallas)
Hillside Tavern on Mockingbird Lane has a 13-once New York strip with a pat of house-whipped garlic herb butter finished with house-smoked kosher salt and served with house-seasoned fries and a side salad for $20 on Saturdays (normally $30). Another great deal at Hillside Tavern happens on Sunday, when all food is half-off all day for service industry workers. And we’re not just talking about those in the restaurant service industry. The definition of a service industry worker here is progressive to include real estate, retail, fitness, teachers, first responders, etc.
SundaySushi Axiom
3211 Oak Lawn Ave. (Uptown)
Nothing says “Sunday Funday” better than an all-day (noon – 10 p.m.) sushi happy hour. Sushi Axiom has several appetizers like crispy calamari and beef satay for $6.95 each. Original sushi rolls (California, spicy tuna, spicy salmon) are offered for $7.95 each. Sushi varieties like yellowtail, tuna, and escolar go for $8.95 each and signature rolls for $9.95 each.
Malai Kitchen
Uptown, Preston Center, Southlake and Fort Worth
Not only does Malai Kitchen have happy hour food bites during the week from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., it also offers the same deal all day on Sundays (excluding holidays). You can enjoy $6 bites of grilled satay, fried imperial rolls, spicy edamame, Vietnamese meatballs or cucumber salad. You can also get any two for $10.
Weekday Happy HourDelucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine
Design District, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth
If you haven’t yet been to Delucca, it is quite an experience. Think Fogo de Chao or Texas de Brazil, but with pizza. For $24.95 per person, you can stuff your pie hole with 14 different kinds of pizza plus salad, soup, meatballs and dessert pizza. However, if you prefer to forgo the whole gaucho experience, check out happy hour during the week from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., when you can get an entire pizza for $9. Lobster bisque and kobe meatballs are $8 each in the bar area only.
Douglas Bar and Grill
6818 Snider Plaza (Park Cities)
Douglas Bar and Grill is the place to be on weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All bites are $10 each and include options such as pimento cheese, brisket bullets, little leaguers, truffle fries, jumbo shrimp, sausage and a house burger. This is a savings of $5 to $10 off regular prices.
Eddie V’s
Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano
Eddie V’s likes to tease. On Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. get oysters Rockefeller ($8 for two), black truffle tartare ($8), mini filet sandwiches ($9 for two), prime steak tataki ($10) and South African lobster tempura bites ($16 for five) during happy hour. You’ll have a hard time not indulging in the regular dinner menu after sampling these delicious bites.
5307 E. Mockingbird Lane (Mockingbird Station)
The Finch recently opened in Mockingbird Station in the old Café Express location. One of the most intriguing menu items is the Japanese A-5 Katsu sandwich, which is usually $49. But visit on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., when you can nab this sandwich for $39. There are also half-priced starters.
Harwood Arms
2823 McKinnon St. (Uptown)
If British pubs are your scene and you’re craving some tasty bites, Harwood Arms has great deals. Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get small bites for $5 and $6 including choices like white bean dip, scotch egg, mini Reuben fries, Guinness-braised short rib sliders and mini twice-baked potatoes. We can attest to the Reuben fries: there's nothing small about them.
Hudson House
Highland Park, Addison, Lakewood and Las Colinas
For one of the best cheeseburgers in Dallas, block your work calendar and head to Hudson House from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, when you can indulge in a cheeseburger for only $10.
Loro
1812 N. Haskell Ave. (East Dallas) and 14999 Montfort Dr., Addison
From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays enjoy several items from Loro’s menu for $9 or less, including smoked salmon dip, beer-battered cod, the Loro cheeseburger, chicken karaage and more.
Olivella’s Pizza & Wine
Lakewood, SMU and Fort Worth
If you’re craving pizza and don’t mind eating early, you may enjoy the BOGO pizza special at Olivella’s Pizza & Wine Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Buy one metro pizza and get a second one of equal or lesser value for free. The same special is available on Fridays but ends at 4:30 p.m.
Everyday Happy HourUchi
2817 Maple Ave. (Uptown)
One of the best sushi restaurants in Dallas, Uchi offers happy hour every day (including weekends) from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Get sushi, maki and small tastings, all priced between $2 and $12.50. Sister restaurant, Uchiba, located upstairs, offers a similar happy hour with nigiri, maki and hand rolls, and everything priced between $2 and $15.