10 Dallas Movie Theaters With the Best Food, Drinks and Snacks

Movie theaters that double as sit-down restaurants and bars are officially the new normal, and it honestly makes sense. In a post-pandemic world where people are more inclined to stay home and stream new releases, theaters have to up their game if they want to survive.
Even though many theaters have adapted to this new paradigm, they all still differ in their strengths and weaknesses. Some theaters may have a killer bar but a weak selection of food. Others may shine in the appetizers department and offer elevated versions of typical movie snacks.
Everyone wants something different out of their dinner-and-a-movie experience, and we promise there’s a Dallas-area theater to meet every need. Here are 10 of those theaters, categorized by best full meals, bites and snacks, and bar offerings.
Best Meals
Alamo Drafthouse
Multiple Locations
Alamo Drafthouse is the first place many moviegoers think of when someone mentions dine-in theaters. The full-service, Austin-based chain has a solid menu
, most of which does not require silverware, so there's no need to stab around your plate in the dark. Entrees include chicken tenders, fish and chips and scratch pizzas ranging from simple crowd-pleasers like pepperoni to more adventurous offerings like Brussels sprouts, bacon and goat cheese. Their signature burger is the Royale with Cheese, whose title is both a Pulp Fiction
reference and a possible European McDonald’s copyright infringement.
Cinépolis
2365 Victory Park Lane
If nothing else, the menu at Cinépolis
gets points for both variety and decadence. Options like truffle mushroom and spinach pizza and butter-poached lobster tacos are of a higher creative caliber than most of the films in theaters right now. If your tastes are a bit simpler, there are more conventional items like burgers and hot dogs as well as lobster grilled cheese to split the difference.
EVO Entertainment
5409 Beltline Road
If you’re feeling extra daring, have the chicken and waffles at EVO Entertainment. We personally would not have something that’s dripping in hot syrup off a tray that’s always a hair too high and while sitting in a reclined seat in the dark. But that doesn’t mean we don’t admire those brave enough to try. The rest of EVO's menu
includes the more standard burgers, sandwiches and pizza as well as a shrimp basket and chicken tenders.
Studio Movie Grill
11170 N. Central Expressway
While old standbys like burgers and pizza are present on Studio Movie Grill’s menu
, items like the Hatch Chile Pasta, brisket sliders and 12 flavors of wings (eight for traditional, four for boneless) set it apart. Again, we question the decision to eat messy food like wings or pasta in a movie theater. But we respect whatever you need to do to make it through box office bombs like Madame Web.
Best Bites
Angelika Film Center & Cafe
5321 E. Mockingbird Lane
The Angelika is not a full-service dining experience, so all snacks are purchased at the concession stand and schlepped to your seat. And that’s OK! Theaters did it that way exclusively for over a century, and not only was everyone good with it, many people still prefer to watch their movie without interruption from staff. That doesn’t mean they can’t partake in some elevated movie snacks, however, and the Angelika has those in droves. In addition to popcorn and candy, the menu
has green bean fries, crispy cauliflower bites and gourmet cookies.
LOOK Dine-In Cinema
10110 Technology Blvd.
While LOOK does serve full meals, the “snacks and shareables” section of the menu
is where this place shines. Options like edamame, cheesy garlic bread and queso, salsa and guacamole are more hearty than the average bag of popcorn (though you can get that, too), but low-effort enough to where the movie you’re seeing is still the main event. Desserts like fried Oreos and hazelnut chocolate beignets are also worth indulging in if you want something sweet but won’t settle for a candy bar (which, again, are also here).
The Violet Crown's menu may just ruin popcorn for you.
Danny Gallagher
Violet Crown
3699 McKinney Ave. Violet Crown’s menu
is short but sweet. You can snack on tots seasoned with black truffle sea salt and Parmesan served with lemon aioli, chips and house-made queso, or a Chicago dog with all the fixings. And, of course, there's pizza. Because what kind of movie theater doesn’t serve pizza?
Best Bars
Cut! by Cinemark
6969 U.S. Highway 380, Frisco
Cut! by Cinemark has a full menu
with the usual movie-theater suspects: burgers, chicken tenders and pizza. It’s serviceable, but the drink menu is the star of the show. There's a wide and fun selection of cocktails, some of which are themed to current releases. The Eye of Arrakis Margarita and The Melange Martini are perfect for fans of the movie Dune
or anyone who needs to take the edge off to get through Madame Web
.
Landmark Inwood Theatre
5458 W. Lovers Lane
In addition to a selection of beer and liquor, Landmark Inwood Theatre has a menu of specialty cocktails
that includes the citrusy Japanese Slipper, the Bailey’s and raspberry liqueur-based Raspberry Pillow Talk and the Landmark Signature, which contains Stoli, St. Germain Elderflower and Cointreau L’Unique liqueurs, apple juice, simple syrup and club soda. We advise choosing a classy and tasteful movie to pair with these cocktails. You might feel pretty silly otherwise.
Texas Theatre
231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
The historic Texas Theatre has a bar that actually feels like a bar.
You can order a wine, beer or cocktail and then sit and chat with your bartender about the film you’re about to see. They’ll almost certainly have something to say about it — the staff at Texas Theatre tends to be made up entirely of film nerds. There’s also plenty of space to hang out and socialize before the movie begins and, of course, you can take your drink into the theater with you. The Texas Theatre and its bar may not be as flashy as some of the other entries on this, but its fanbase of classic, indie and horror film enthusiasts wouldn’t love it as much if it were.