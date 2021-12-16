Best Foodie Finds for the Last Weekend Before Christmas

There is also a bevy of holiday pop-ups, which you can find on this poppin' pop-up post.
Deep Ellum Wine Walk Holiday Soirée
2650 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Thursday, Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m.
Wrap up your Christmas shopping this Thursday in Deep Ellum. This sip and shop is the eighth annual Deep Ellum Win Walk holiday edition that includes a stroll through the neighborhood. Stores will have some special events and promotions. Get tickets ($15 pre-sale, $20 at the event) and more details through their Square site.
Beer & Carols at Oak Highlands Brewery
10484 Brockwood Road
Friday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Oak Highlands Brewery is hosting a family-friendly caroling party this Friday with craft beer, food trucks, and a visit from Santa. A live band will be leading the carols, so don’t worry if your singing voice isn’t primed for caroling yet.
Naughty or Nice Burlesque Dinner at Virgin Hotel
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Virgin Hotel)
Friday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.
Virgin Hotels Dallas is transforming a ballroom into an extra special burlesque dinner this Friday night. Tickets get you into the show and give you access to bubbles, dinner action stations (which, is evidently a new trend where guests take part in getting or creating their food) and boozy hot cocoa.
Old Mill Inn, Keith and Margo’s Slay Ride
3611 Grand Ave. (Fair Park)
Friday & Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18, 7 to 10 p.m.
Old Mill Inn is putting the slay in Christmas this weekend with an immersive theatrical experience. The murder mystery dinner includes an hors d’oeuvres reception, three-course holiday dinner, a cash bar, team prizes, comedic actors and a homicide detective from the Dallas Police Department to walk you through the process. Rumor has it the Old Mill Inn, which was constructed at Fair Park for the 1936 Texas Centennial and World's Fair, is haunted. Let's goooooo!
NAVIDAD Fiesta
3615 Parry Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Las Almas Rotas will be hosting a NAVIDAD Fiesta with food from Molina Olōyo and Yes Yes Tamales, drinks from a bar trailer as well as cocktails, Mexican artisanal goods from Artesanías Zahra and Cadena Collective, music and more.
Electric Shuffle Santa Brunch
2615 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Saturday & Sunday Dec. 18 and 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Electric Shuffle encourages guests to dress in their most festive attire for a holiday-themed brunch special this weekend, which includes an hour of shuffleboard, breakfast pizza, an Ultimate Brunch Board and bottle of bubbly for a discounted rate of $35 per person.
Truck Yard’s Holiday Onesie Party
5624 Sears St.
Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. to close
Truck Yard is throwing the holiday onesie party of our dreams. The party will include all-day holiday drink specials, Mexican hot coffee (with free hot cocoa for the kids), random snowball fights and raffles with winners every 30 minutes. Raffle prizes will feature prize-filled stockings and a grand prize: a custom-made Truck Yard Onesie. Free tickets will be given out to those wearing onesies or buying holiday drinks.
Saint Michael’s Farmers Market Holiday Pop-Up
Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saint Michael’s Farmers Market is celebrating the season of giving with their second annual pop-up at Klyde Warren Park. More than 35 regional farmers, ranchers and artisans will be present to sell their homemade or homegrown products, all from within 150 miles of Dallas County.
Cookie Decorating at Trinity Cider
2656 Main St. #120
Sunday, Dec. 19, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Trinity Cider, which is decked out in holiday cheer, is hosting a cookie decorating event this weekend that includes three holiday cookies with icing, sprinkles and a self-guided example. Adults 21 or older will have cider as they play, but all ages are welcomed. Tickets are $25 and you can grab them on Eventbrite.