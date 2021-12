Best Foodie Finds for the Last Weekend Before Christmas

click to enlarge Las Almas Rotas is now clad in in holiday spirit. Kathy Tran







Whether you prefer to celebrate Christmas with Mexican food, burlesque dancers, or even a murder mystery, Dallas has you covered. Here are some of the best things to check out this weekend.There is also a bevy of holiday pop-ups, which you can find on this poppin' pop-up post. Wrap up your Christmas shopping this Thursday in Deep Ellum. This sip and shop is the eighth annual Deep Ellum Win Walk holiday edition that includes a stroll through the neighborhood. Stores will have some special events and promotions. Get tickets ($15 pre-sale, $20 at the event) and more details through their Square site Oak Highlands Brewery is hosting a family-friendly caroling party this Friday with craft beer, food trucks, and a visit from Santa. A live band will be leading the carols, so don’t worry if your singing voice isn’t primed for caroling yet.Virgin Hotels Dallas is transforming a ballroom into an extra special burlesque dinner this Friday night. Tickets get you into the show and give you access to bubbles, dinner action stations (which, is evidently a new trend where guests take part in getting or creating their food) and boozy hot cocoa.Old Mill Inn is putting the slay in Christmas this weekend with an immersive theatrical experience. The murder mystery dinner includes an hors d’oeuvres reception, three-course holiday dinner, a cash bar, team prizes, comedic actors and a homicide detective from the Dallas Police Department to walk you through the process. Rumor has it the Old Mill Inn , which was constructed at Fair Park for the 1936 Texas Centennial and World's Fair, is haunted.Las Almas Rotas will be hosting a NAVIDAD Fiesta with food from Molina Olōyo and Yes Yes Tamales , drinks from a bar trailer as well as cocktails, Mexican artisanal goods from Artesanías Zahra and Cadena Collective, music and more.Electric Shuffle encourages guests to dress in their most festive attire for a holiday-themed brunch special this weekend, which includes an hour of shuffleboard, breakfast pizza, an Ultimate Brunch Board and bottle of bubbly for a discounted rate of $35 per person.Truck Yard is throwing the holiday onesie party of our dreams. The party will include all-day holiday drink specials, Mexican hot coffee (with free hot cocoa for the kids), random snowball fights and raffles with winners every 30 minutes. Raffle prizes will feature prize-filled stockings and a grand prize: a custom-made Truck Yard Onesie. Free tickets will be given out to those wearing onesies or buying holiday drinks.Saint Michael’s Farmers Market is celebrating the season of giving with their second annual pop-up at Klyde Warren Park. More than 35 regional farmers, ranchers and artisans will be present to sell their homemade or homegrown products, all from within 150 miles of Dallas County.Trinity Cider, which is decked out in holiday cheer, is hosting a cookie decorating event this weekend that includes three holiday cookies with icing, sprinkles and a self-guided example. Adults 21 or older will have cider as they play, but all ages are welcomed. Tickets are $25 and you can grab them on Eventbrite