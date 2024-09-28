 Best of Dallas: Most Affordable Bites | Dallas Observer
Best of Dallas: Budget Bites

Rich but on a budget? Sames. Here are some of our favorite spots in Dallas that won't break your #lifegoals.
September 28, 2024
John's Backyard Grill Mexican burger: pepper jack, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo and jalapeño.
Our 2024 Best of Dallas issues is a guide to the wonderful fluffy underbelly of Dallas: restaurants, bars and holes-in-the-walls we're at times reluctant to share less they "trend." Now, after trolling the city for the shiny, salty and always tasty spots, we've rounded up some of our favorite budget-friendly from the food and drink section in this article.

Best Taqueria

Tortilleria El Maizal
5528 Alpha Road
Tortilleria El Maizal lives in the shadow of what used to be Valley View mall, in a small strip center that's a challenge to navigate because of the gas station that shares the parking lot. It's worth the effort. The corn is the star here, including tortillas made from heirloom corn varieties that come in a large range of colorful hues. It's a popular place for workers in the early morning or at lunchtime, and for good reason. We originally visited for the strawberry masa tamal, but everything's been good. There are several protein options for the tacos, and you can order a machete, a long slender tortilla stuffed full of goodness, then fried, that could probably feed a small family.

At Stewart's in Irving you can get a breakfast taco of generous proportion, and the crown jewel: biscuits, gravy and bacon in a cup. You can literally eat it with a spoon. Amazing.
Danielle Beller

Best Biscuits and Gravy

Stewart's
3700 Irving Blvd., Irving
First of all, to the sweet crew at Stewart's: Sorry we've told everyone about the amazing breakfast at your quiet little abode. Lying low in an industrial park in Irving, Stewart's has a decor that's simple and charming, and the breakfast burritos with homemade tortillas are satisfying. But it's the biscuits and gravy ingeniously served in a cup that has us hustling over in the morning. Be sure to add bacon or sausage ($5) to the top because if you're going to do it, do it right. Stewart's is open only weekdays, from 5:15 a.m. to noon.

Best Hidden Gem

John's Backyard
17604 Davenport Road (Far North Dallas)
Hidden away and hard to find? Check. Unpretentiously adorned and decorated? Check. Really good food that tastes homemade and is priced relatively low? Check. John's Backyard Grill ticks all the boxes. Located in the back of a Chevron gas station in Far North Dallas, John's offers mainly hamburgers and tacos, along with breakfast burritos, tortas and a quesadilla platter, but the burger is the star here. Juicy and thick, it captures exactly the flavor of that old Weber kettle grill from late July summer backyard patio cookouts, and at $8 (which includes above-average fries), it's a bargain.

Best Fried Chicken

Brick & Bones
2713 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Brick & Bones is a dive bar with a small kitchen that pushes out fried chicken that will change your life. First, the chicken rests in a brine of rich Mexican spices including japones, piquin, cayenne and morita peppers, honey, salt and garlic. Then it's deep fried, creating a crust that hugs the meat and offers a light snap. The owners recently expanded to Rowlett and offer a wide delivery area (especially since Dallas Police Department has choked off access to the restaurant on weekends). The mac and cheese ain't no slouch either. Get a three-piece chicken basket for $9 and a Slowpoke Rodriguez (hibiscus-infused tequila, jalapeno syrup, amaretto and blood orange) for $10. 
Los Primos has what you need.
Angie Quebedeaux

Best Breakfast Burrito

Los Primos Tacos & More
5012 Sharp St. B (Medical District)
If you're looking for the ultimate bang-for-your-buck breakfast burrito, look no further than Los Primos Tacos & More, just a few miles northwest of the Medical District. There you can indulge in a super stuffed breakfast burrito filled with scrambled eggs, beans and cheese and your choice of potatoes, ham, sausage, chorizo, Mexicana, bacon or machacado for just $4.99. While you wait, they give you a complimentary cup of savory fideo noodle soup to warm your belly. Be sure to top your burrito with some of the habanero salsa.

Best Hot Dog

Mike's Gemini Twin
1906 S. Hardwood St. (The Cedars)
When you're standing in the warm, red-lighted embrace of Mike's Gemini Twin, a cocktail order is incomplete without an accompanying glizzy. The bar-top hot dog roaster is an unpretentious setup, but what's better after a couple cold ones than an all-beef dog stuffed in a classic bun and served in a flimsy white paper tray? Drink deals — like the $12 dirty martini and dog combo offered on National Hot Dog Day — have solidified the weenies' rule over the swanky Cedars Bar.
Aaren Prody

Best Doughnuts

Moreish Doughnuts
2605 Fort Worth Ave. (Oak Cliff)
You don't have to blink to miss this under-the-radar doughnut shop in Oak Cliff. The sign "Donut Hot Donuts" didn't give the impression that we struck a gold mine, but trust us, we did. They serve all the classics, but they're just slightly different than your average doughnut shop. It's all in the details: perfectly fried but not greasy. You can walk in and be welcomed by the friendly staff and walk out with a massive doughnut that costs you only $1. What a spot. Even if you shut your eyes and point at something, you'll walk out with something good. Just get there early for the best selection.

Best Restaurant Doing Good

Norma's Cafe
1123 W. Davis St. (Oak Cliff)
Norma's has been attracting fans of home cooking since 1956. For more than 30 years on Thanksgiving, the Oak Cliff restaurant has been opened to people who can't afford a dinner, and the line is down the block. For its anniversary this year it offered plates of chicken-fried steak and slices for cake for $1.85, prices from the year it opened. The proceeds, $12,500, were donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas. (Grab a Blue Plate special, which includes a main like fried steak and meatloaf, three sides and bread from $9.99 to $11.99.)
