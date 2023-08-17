The Best Dallas Restaurants and Breweries To Host Your Fantasy Football Draft

It’s that time of year when you and all your friends get together to act like you know football and all that matters for the next 17 weeks is winning your fantasy football championship. Everyone knows the most fun part of any fantasy football season is the draft, where you can share laughs, arguments, hot takes and sleeper picks with no remorse, like all the Cowboys fans who will be taking Deuce Vaughn in the last round swearing he’s going to have a big year.
Remember, though, where you draft matters (nobody wants to do it in your musty garage). So, here’s a list of some of the best places in Dallas to host your fantasy football draft.
Christie’s
2817 Greenville Ave. Christie’s
is the place to be if you want to watch (and argue about) sports while you’re drafting. There are 69 HDTVs and two 120-inch projectors located throughout the building with plenty of high-top tables inside and on the patio. You’ll be able to feast your eyes on pretty much any game you can think of.
Community Brewing
3110 Commonwealth Drive Community Brewing
is one of the best socializing spots in Dallas, with plenty seating both inside the large taproom or outside in the even-larger courtyard. Look for special draft party packages
for food, drinks and A/V setups. For details, email [email protected]
. Also the from-scratch kitchen here, open Wednesday through Sunday, is about as good as the house-made beer.
The Exchange Food Hall
211 S. Akard St. The Exchange Food Hall
is located in the heart of downtown Dallas in the beautiful AT&T Discovery District and offers 12 different food stalls as well as three separate bars. The large hall offers plenty of seating indoors and out and also has plenty of bars within walking distance for an after-party, such as Frankie’s Downtown, the One Eyed Penguin or Ye Olde Scarlett Pumpernickel.
Four Corners Brewing
1311 S. Ervay St.Four Corners
has some of the best vibes in Dallas, with great brews and a taproom with plenty of seating. Every Thursday Four Corners hosts loteria games, which is a perfect way to compete in a unique way with your buddies for draft order. The small but mighty kitchen turns out Tex-Mex options including nachos, fried fajita balls and chicken tenders for that one friend who just prefers safe places.
Hero by HG
3090 Nowitzki Way Hero
is a modern sports bar with a vintage feel. It's in Victory Plaza, right next to the American Airlines Center, so the location paired with countless TVs and large projectors makes for a perfect sports atmosphere. With more than 24,000 square feet of space and six bars there's plenty of room to spread out. Make reservations online
to secure a few tables. Enjoy validated parking in any South Victory parking garage.
Katy Trail Ice House
3127 Routh St.
You can’t go wrong at Katy Trail Ice House
and its tons of outdoor courtyard space as well as indoor tables with ample TVs. We like how the outside tables are set up in sections with servers, so the service is always spot on despite how crowded it can get. This is prime time people-watching space, and the margaritas are some of the best in the city.
Lakewood Brewing
2302 Executive Drive, Garland
Another brewery, but for good reason, so shut up about it. Lakewood Brewing
is winning the fantasy football draft game by offering a conference room that fits 15 people with a 55-inch TV with HDMI hookup to host your draft. Isn't that badass? The room is available for 1 to 4 hours at a time and is $50 per hour. Make your reservations online
and enjoy the silent car ride home after screaming at your best friends in a confined space for four hours.
The Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave. The Nodding Donkey
is covered wall-to-wall with TVs and has become one of the best places to watch football in Dallas. The space offers a full bar as well as dining room and outdoor patio seating, so there will be plenty of space for you and all your buddies. Make sure to take advantage of happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for deals on drinks and appetizers.
Sidecar Social
5100 Belt Line Road, AddisonSidecar Social
fits all the criteria to host your fantasy football draft, with plenty of seating including high-top tables, a large menu of classic favorites, a full bar and plenty of TVs. The laid-back lounge also has games such as Pop-A-Shot, foosball and darts, offering the perfect competitions to decide draft order. Meeting rooms can be rented; request more information online
.
St. Pete's Dancing Marlin
2730 Commerce St.St. Pete's
, a Deep Ellum favorite for more than 25 years, is an old-soul bar with big sports vibes. Plus the "bar food" is stellar and the options are plentiful. There's a covered patio outside with picnic tables and TVs, and your beer needs are catered to with 15 taps and more than 50 bottled varieties. And with TouchTunes you can play your own walk-up draft songs. Aggie's get 12% off with a ring.
Sylvan Avenue Tavern
1888 Sylvan Ave.
The kitchen at Sylvan Avenue Tavern
stays open until 2 a.m. making this the perfect place for after-work or late-night drafts. The bar has a great selection of cocktails and draft beers from all over Texas. Keep an eye on the website
for daily specials and happy hours. This space is a former yoga studio, so if you need a moment of zen, maybe you can channel that. Good luck.