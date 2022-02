Best Upcoming Foodie Finds in Dallas, Feb. 24 - March 4

click to enlarge For its birthday bash, JAXON will have $2 burgers. JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden

While the weather is uncertain, one thing isn’t — Dallas is full of fun this weekend. There are Mardi Gras events, a seafood bash, a new beignet beer and a wild sour release from brewmaster Dennis Wehrmann.Here are the best foodie (and drinkie) events this weekend:Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar is hosting a five-course dinner with award-winning wine pairings and a special guest speaker from DAOU Vineyards to take guests through different varietals and flavors. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made through Eventbrite Mardi Gras returns to Oak Cliff this year after a two-year pandemic pause with a weekend-long celebration organized by Go Oak Cliff. The weekend will include a masquerade ball, parade and more. The weekend kicks off with a Mardi Gras Masquerade Party at Oak Cliff Brewing Co. with beer, wine, light bites and live music. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume with masks, beads, and gold, green and purple.Enlighten Tours presents their first annual Mardi Gras Weekend Seafood Bash with Black-owned vendors from cities throughout Texas. From crab legs to salmon to daiquiris, this event will put you in the Mardi Gras spirit and support local businesses.Soul food is coming to Fort Worth this weekend with a carefully chef-curated three-course dinner hosted by the Emerging Black Professional's Organization. Dinner will offer cuisine from West Africa, the Caribbean Islands and right here at home. In addition to the dinner, guests will get an explanation of the historical significance of the menu items.Just in time for Mardi Gras, The Dusty Biscuit and Martin House Brewing are pairing fresh beignets and crawfish etouffee with Martin House’s latest Cajun creation: The Dusty Biscuit 7%. The beer is a 7% blonde brewed with powdered sugar and biscuit malts, resulting in a liquid version of this fried dessert.Commons Club is kicking off Mardi Gras with a NOLA-style brunch with beignets and Champagne., a New Orleans brass band led by classically trained tuba player Tubad Gray, will be playing.Freebirds is celebrating the opening of its new location in Downtown Dallas with food samples, swag giveaways, yard games and more. The first 25 guests in line will also win free burritos for a year.JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden is celebrating its second anniversary on Texas Independence Day with live music in the beer garden, food and drink specials, a hat bar and branding station from Bumble & Brim Hat Co., a photo booth and T-shirts. Specials include $2 burgers until sold out.Beard Science Sour House is unveiling the first wild sour, which has been fermenting for over a year. To celebrate, Truck Yard is hosting Wild Sour Happy Hour where brewmaster Dennis Wehrmann will guide guests through the tasting and provide insight into the process and trends in the future of sour beers. Come for the beer, stay for the cheesesteaks, nachos and fun.