Best Upcoming Foodie Finds in Dallas, Feb. 24 - March 4

While the weather is uncertain, one thing isn’t — Dallas is full of fun this weekend. There are Mardi Gras events, a seafood bash, a new beignet beer and a wild sour release from brewmaster Dennis Wehrmann.
Here are the best foodie (and drinkie) events this weekend:
DAOU Vineyards at Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar
2501 N. Harwood St.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar is hosting a five-course dinner with award-winning wine pairings and a special guest speaker from DAOU Vineyards to take guests through different varietals and flavors. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made through Eventbrite.
Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Masquerade Ball
Oak Cliff Brewing, 1300 S. Polk St. #222
7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
Mardi Gras returns to Oak Cliff this year after a two-year pandemic pause with a weekend-long celebration organized by Go Oak Cliff. The weekend will include a masquerade ball, parade and more. The weekend kicks off with a Mardi Gras Masquerade Party at Oak Cliff Brewing Co. with beer, wine, light bites and live music. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume with masks, beads, and gold, green and purple.
Mardi Gras Weekend Seafood Bash
Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St. (The Cedars)
1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Enlighten Tours presents their first annual Mardi Gras Weekend Seafood Bash with Black-owned vendors from cities throughout Texas. From crab legs to salmon to daiquiris, this event will put you in the Mardi Gras spirit and support local businesses.
Diaspora Dinner
1100 Hemphill St. (Fort Worth)
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Soul food is coming to Fort Worth this weekend with a carefully chef-curated three-course dinner hosted by the Emerging Black Professional's Organization. Dinner will offer cuisine from West Africa, the Caribbean Islands and right here at home. In addition to the dinner, guests will get an explanation of the historical significance of the menu items.
Dusty Biscuit: Beignet Pop Up & Beer Lunch
Martin House Brewing, 220 S. Sylvania Ave. (Fort Worth)
12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Just in time for Mardi Gras, The Dusty Biscuit and Martin House Brewing are pairing fresh beignets and crawfish etouffee with Martin House’s latest Cajun creation: The Dusty Biscuit 7%. The beer is a 7% blonde brewed with powdered sugar and biscuit malts, resulting in a liquid version of this fried dessert.
Commons Club Mardi Gras Brunch
The Virgin Hotel, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Commons Club is kicking off Mardi Gras with a NOLA-style brunch with beignets and Champagne. Tubad and The Kings of Nola, a New Orleans brass band led by classically trained tuba player Tubad Gray, will be playing.
Freebirds World Burrito Grand Opening
2000 Ross Ave.
10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28
Freebirds is celebrating the opening of its new location in Downtown Dallas with food samples, swag giveaways, yard games and more. The first 25 guests in line will also win free burritos for a year.
JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden Second Birthday Party
311 S. Akard St.
7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 2
JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden is celebrating its second anniversary on Texas Independence Day with live music in the beer garden, food and drink specials, a hat bar and branding station from Bumble & Brim Hat Co., a photo booth and T-shirts. Specials include $2 burgers until sold out.
Wild Sour Happy Hour
The Truck Yard, 5959 Grove Lane (The Colony)
6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3
Beard Science Sour House is unveiling the first wild sour, which has been fermenting for over a year. To celebrate, Truck Yard is hosting Wild Sour Happy Hour where brewmaster Dennis Wehrmann will guide guests through the tasting and provide insight into the process and trends in the future of sour beers. Come for the beer, stay for the cheesesteaks, nachos and fun.