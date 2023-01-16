Cauldron Ice Cream Makes its Way to Frisco

Cauldron Ice Cream
has a new location in Frisco. And to the delight of Dallas-area dessert fanatics, it’s just as Instagrammable as the first two.
Cauldron Ice Cream opened its first Texas location in Knox/Henderson in 2019 and a second in Carrollton two years later. Since then, the shop has been serving its specialty bubble waffles and ice cream to sweet-toothed residents around North Texas. It was only a few months ago that co-owners Desiree Le and Terence Lioe decided to open in Frisco, with the hopes of serving their “picture-worthy” ice creams to even more customers.
click to enlarge
Choose from more than 15 regular and seasonal flavors.
Anisha Holla
Blue geometric shapes line the walls of the small store, providing a perfect backdrop for pictures of yourself, your dessert or both. The bright orange and blue chairs here provide a cozy-yet-edgy seating arrangement for you to sit down and enjoy your time here. Grab a menu from the front, take a seat and browse Cauldron’s dozens of options. Take your time to decide — the aesthetic of your Instagram feed just might depend on it.
click to enlarge
The Oreo puffle.
Anisha Holla
The California-based chain is known for its “puffle cone,” a term that the owners and fans have come to use in reference to its bubbly, soft and puffy waffle cone. Puffle cones come in flavors like original, red velvet and churro. Most importantly, they're served warm out of the waffle press. You can choose a puffle cone ($8.50) or a cup ($4.95). Our suggestion: go for the cone.
Of course, the aesthetic wouldn’t be complete without a scoop of ice cream in the middle. You can ask for your ice cream scooped in the shape of a rose for some more fun pictures. Choose from flavors like chamoy mango, s’mores, and milk and cereal. Nitrogen ice cream machines allow you to watch your ice cream being made right in front of you.
click to enlarge
Watch your ice cream being made in nitrogen ice cream machines.
Anisha Holla
The only thing missing at the Cauldron location in Frisco is the iconic neon pink “It’s not going to lick itself” sign that has become an attraction at the Dallas store. But the quality of the ice cream here makes up for that slight shortcoming. There’s something satisfying about the way the soft, airy waffle acts like a sponge to soak up the melting ice cream on top. Just a fair warning: cold ice cream served in warm waffles gets a little messy. Get both your napkins and your phone camera ready.
Cauldron Ice Cream, 9144 Prestmont Place, No. 230, Frisco. Monday – Thursday, 1 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 9:30 p.m.