Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Debuts in North Texas

March 3, 2023 4:00AM

Chama Gaucha is now open in Grapevine with lots of meat roasting over the fire.
Chama Gaucha is now open in Grapevine with lots of meat roasting over the fire. Chama Gaucha
Chama Gaucha, a San Antonio-based churrascaria, has opened its first location in North Texas. It's in Grapevine, west of DFW International Airport.

The restaurant serves churrasco (cuts of steak) in a traditional Brazilian way, carved tableside by gauchos from a large skewer onto the plate. Gaucha serves only USDA Prime meat and ages it for a minimum of 45 days before cooking.

Since 2008, Chama Gaucha has expanded from its original location in San Antonio to Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. The owner, João Carlos Ongaratto, has over 20 years of experience in the Brazilian steakhouses sector, including Fogo de Chão. So, he's back in North Texas to throw it down on his former employer's home turf. A Trip Advisor thread out of Houston, where both restaurants are on the same street, mostly notes that Chama is better than Fogo. The churrascaria battle is on. We love a good meat fight.

The 12,000-square-foot restaurant offers 12 types of meat. The house specialty, picanha, was first made popular in Brazil and later adopted by Portugal. In the U.S. it's referred to as top sirloin cap or rump cover. Also available is cordeiro, a leg or rack of lamb, that is seasoned and roasted over an open flame. Both are fan favorites. A large salad bar is complimentary.
click to enlarge
The salad bar is $37 alone.
Chama Gaucha
Dinner with all the meat you can eat along with the salad bar is $60; just the salad bar is $37. Kids 3–6 years old pay $10, and for up to 11 year olds it's $30.

Chama Gaucha offers a full bar, including Brazilian specialty cocktails, and a global wine list. Highlight drinks (or ones we'd like to try) include Key lime pie martini, caipirinha (the signature drink of Brazil) and a frozen peach bellini. The dessert menu, which is rich, has a chocolate mousse cake, creme brulee and tres leches.

Chama Guacha, 4025 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine. Monday – Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday, 5–10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 3:30–10:30 p.m.; Sunday, from 12:30–8:30 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation