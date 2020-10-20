 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Eat This |

Eat This: Crushcraft's Kra Pao

Alex Gonzalez | October 20, 2020 | 4:00am
Kra pao from Crushcraft.EXPAND
Kra pao from Crushcraft.
Alex Gonzalez
AA

We might not be able to go out and about in the streets right now, but Crushcraft Thai Eats is still serving some tasty dishes. Plus, many of the items are under $10 and make for filling, comforting meals.

Your safest bet is home delivery, but if you go to pick up your order, you’ll find walls decorated with streamers and repurposed containers from Asian brands, creating a festive feel. Crushcraft offers several favorites, including pad Thai and drunken noodles, but if you’re going for something different, we recommend the kra pao ($7.99).

The colorful interior of Crushcraft.
The colorful interior of Crushcraft.
Catherine Downes

The kra pao is a rice bowl filled with ground pork, basil, bell peppers, onions, chili and garlic, topped with a fried egg. It's a spicy dish that can be made vegan, should you need it to be.

Upon the first bite of the kra pao, you will taste a blend of ever-so-pleasing spices. Those flavors complete the balanced bowl, in which the flavors of the pork and rice are not overpowered by the heat.

The kra pao holds well during a Doordash car ride or a 15-minute walk to your Uptown office or apartment. Granted, if you opt for the latter, you might want to pop it in the microwave for 30 seconds.

The contents of the bowl are supported by a banana leaf and arrive in an environmentally friendly, compostable container.

Spices are said to be healing, and the kra pao is a flavorful experience. It's the type of dish to bring some excitement to your life in these tedious, trying times.

Crushcraft Thai Eats, 2800 Routh St., No. 150 (Uptown). Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

 
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.

