 Culinary Dropout in Dallas is Now Open with a Fun Happy Hour Menu | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Culinary Dropout Spoils Dallas Diners With Parking, a View and Happy Hour

The "It's 3:45 Somewhere" menu on the rooftop might save summer with $8 boilermakers and Frosty Fries.
July 1, 2024
A roof with a view.
A roof with a view. Desiree Gutierrez
Share this:
Parking! And a rooftop! Cheap cold drinks! Culinary Dropout really knows how to treat a diner.

Fox Restaurant Concepts, creators of The Henry, Flower Child and North Italia, recently opened the doors of its latest restaurant, Culinary Dropout, which has other locations across the U.S., including one in Austin. It's a massive, show-stopping restaurant in the Dallas Design District on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

The can’t-miss restaurant is two stories tall with assets — parking and a rooftop with skyline views — that have hooked Dallas eaters before they even open the menu.

The Observer got a sneak peek of the promising new hotspot. We stopped by for brunch and were immediately filled with gratitude when we saw parking, both valet and self-parking.

The second-most-noticeable amenity is the rooftop.

While other Culinary Dropouts feature ping-pong tables and cornhole, Dallas has an epic rooftop with a vibey-bar,  screens, plenty of seating, umbrellas and misters to help with the Texas heat. The rooftop opens daily at 4 p.m. with a rooftop-only $10 frozen cocktail menu that includes a refreshing Paloma, a spritz and Breakfast in Dublin (cinnamon and vanilla-soaked whiskey, espresso liqueur and a Guinness float).
click to enlarge
The Evil Jungle Princess and Two to Mango.
Desiree Gutierrez
Happy hour is Monday – Friday, 2–5 p.m. at the bar and rooftop only. Discounted bites include sushi, boozy iced teas, classic cocktails and Frosty Fries for just $6 that are exactly what you’re thinking: soft-serve vanilla ice cream with fries.

Other fun sections include the "It's 3:45 Somewhere" with five $8 drinks, including a Safety Meeting (a shot of whiskey and Coors Banquet.)

Brunch, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, is indoors only. That’s no hardship. Culinary Dropout is “industrial-chic.” There’s an indoor stage for live music, sleek green quartzite bars and mood lighting. It’s simultaneously elegant, casual and comfortable. 
click to enlarge
Wagyu Pigs in a Blanket.
Desiree Gutierrez

The menu is American-forward with a few twists. A starter with soft pretzels and provolone fondue ($15.50) is a crowd favorite. There are barbecue pork belly nachos ($17.50) that can feed three to four. We tried the meaty and crusty Wagyu pigs in a blanket ($17) with honey mustard créme fraîche.
click to enlarge
Beer-battered Fish & Chips.
Desiree Gutierrez
The menu is just as vast as the restaurant. “Episode 163 — The Slicer,” a nod to Seinfeld, features chef-selected sliced meats, cheese and snacks ($29). There are also salads, Detroit-style pizza and sandwiches. The entree menu has something for everyone including 36-hour pork ribs ($29.50), a limited availability Korean-style ribeye cap ($33) and Peking duck and shrimp fried rice ($23). We tried the generously portioned beer-battered fish and chips ($23) and menu-favorite fried chicken, a crunchy leg, thigh and breast served with a buttermilk biscuit and smashed potatoes.
click to enlarge
Fried chicken, as if you hadn't guessed.
Desiree Gutierrez
The sushi menu, which is unique to Dallas, has six rolls including the shrimp tempura crunch roll ($17), which is done with Culinary Dropout’s signature style including avocado, radish, miso aioli and sweet soy.

Culinary Dropout has all the bells and whistles to meet anyone’s extroverted needs and they aren't wasting any time putting them to work. On July 4, the restaurant will host a rooftop party from 6 to 11 p.m, with DJ Matrxxk at the helm from 8 to 11 p.m. Attendees will enjoy prime real estate for fireworks, bites, cocktails and Americana swag. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.

Culinary Dropout, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Desiree Gutierrez is a Dallas-based arts and culture journalist who dabbles in food writing. She joined the Dallas Observer as an arts and music intern in fall 2021. Since then, she has been a contributing writer and has written for D Magazine and SUCCESS Magazine.
Contact: Desiree Gutierrez
18 of the Best Burgers in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

18 of the Best Burgers in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux, Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
12 Best Places to Grab a Hot Dog or Glizzy in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

12 Best Places to Grab a Hot Dog or Glizzy in Dallas

By Carly May Gravley
Here Are the Best and Worst Waffle Houses in Greater Dallas

Best Of Dallas

Here Are the Best and Worst Waffle Houses in Greater Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Sfuzzi's $20 All-You-Can-Eat Deal Could Save Summer (But Read the Deets Before You Go)

Food & Drink News

Sfuzzi's $20 All-You-Can-Eat Deal Could Save Summer (But Read the Deets Before You Go)

By Nick Reynolds
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation