Culinary Dropout Spoils Dallas Diners With Parking, a View and Happy Hour

Parking! And a rooftop! Cheap cold drinks! Culinary Dropout really knows how to treat a diner.
Fox Restaurant Concepts, creators of The Henry, Flower Child and North Italia, recently opened the doors of its latest restaurant, Culinary Dropout, which has other locations across the U.S., including one in Austin. It's a massive, show-stopping restaurant in the Dallas Design District on Turtle Creek Boulevard.
The can’t-miss restaurant is two stories tall with assets — parking and a rooftop with skyline views — that have hooked Dallas eaters before they even open the menu.
The Observer got a sneak peek of the promising new hotspot. We stopped by for brunch and were immediately filled with gratitude when we saw parking, both valet and self-parking.
The second-most-noticeable amenity is the rooftop.
While other Culinary Dropouts feature ping-pong tables and cornhole, Dallas has an epic rooftop with a vibey-bar, screens, plenty of seating, umbrellas and misters to help with the Texas heat. The rooftop opens daily at 4 p.m. with a rooftop-only $10 frozen cocktail menu that includes a refreshing Paloma, a spritz and Breakfast in Dublin (cinnamon and vanilla-soaked whiskey, espresso liqueur and a Guinness float).
Other fun sections include the "It's 3:45 Somewhere" with five $8 drinks, including a Safety Meeting (a shot of whiskey and Coors Banquet.)
Brunch, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, is indoors only. That’s no hardship. Culinary Dropout is “industrial-chic.” There’s an indoor stage for live music, sleek green quartzite bars and mood lighting. It’s simultaneously elegant, casual and comfortable.
The menu is American-forward with a few twists. A starter with soft pretzels and provolone fondue ($15.50) is a crowd favorite. There are barbecue pork belly nachos ($17.50) that can feed three to four. We tried the meaty and crusty Wagyu pigs in a blanket ($17) with honey mustard créme fraîche.
Culinary Dropout has all the bells and whistles to meet anyone’s extroverted needs and they aren't wasting any time putting them to work. On July 4, the restaurant will host a rooftop party from 6 to 11 p.m, with DJ Matrxxk at the helm from 8 to 11 p.m. Attendees will enjoy prime real estate for fireworks, bites, cocktails and Americana swag. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.
Culinary Dropout, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.