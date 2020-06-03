Good to Go: Cultivar Coffee’s Breakfasts are Quick, Simple and Delightful

What makes Cultivar an even better break in the day? Enjoying it at a park.

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas' restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

Cultivar Coffee reopened its Jefferson Boulevard location in North Oak Cliff Monday, and with it came meals to go with coffee we love.

The sandwiches are a fine meal for later in the day, but this is a great stop for the morning, where we’re able to consume goat cheese for breakfast.

The location’s great, too: Go for a run on the Trinity Skyline Trail, call in your curbside order when you’re done, and by the time you arrive at the front or back door of the shop, it will be ready for you. And then, you’re only five minutes from Lake Cliff Park, which has seriously great picnic table views.

You can also call when you get to Cultivar — a chalkboard with a phone number greets you at the adjacent parking spots.

The menu’s online, so you can peruse your latte, cortado, etc., options. We black coffee lovers are happy here, though — the house coffee is superb and perfectly balanced ($3.50 for 16 ounces).

EXPAND The front of Cultivar on Jefferson Boulevard; you can also pickup from the parking lot behind it. Taylor Adams

In the mornings, stick to the toast options, and one of the best you can get is the fig jam with whipped butter on country white bread ($4.95). Don’t hesitate on going for the additional goat cheese for 50 cents.

I first had this just over a year ago when I was running on fumes for work — it might’ve been my first meal in more than 24 hours, so the fact that I loved it could’ve been from sincere hunger. But after that time, it turns out it is actually quite a great, simple combination. It's also much more enjoyable at a beautiful park than beside a laptop’s keyboard providing endless work.

The white bread is thick — about an appropriate 1.5-inch slice with a light toast. It’s not heavy with butter, just enough to get the lovely brown on the bread to allow a perfect setting for the seedy fig jam.

EXPAND The goat cheese on the fig toast is worth every single one of the extra 50 cents. Taylor Adams

You can also get this with sweeter strawberry preserves, but the goat-fig combo is something you can’t pass on if you’re a fan of the cheese.

This goat cheese is a polite version of the wonderful flavor — you may want more intensity for a salad, but for a breakfast at 8 a.m., it’s a proper amount.

And come to think of it, no matter what you get from Cultivar can allow for a perfect break in the day, especially when you’re enjoying it at a picnic table at Lake Cliff (remember you can sanitize the tabletop).

For example, the loaded veggie sandwich with house-made hummus, avocado, sprouts and tomato on the health bread has us thinking of returning to North Oak Cliff soon.

Cultivar Coffee, 313 W. Jefferson Blvd. 972-982-0719. Open for curbside pickup 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.