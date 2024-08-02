H-E-B's Tap-to-Pay Experiment: A Stealthy Pilot at a Dallas Central Market

So you mumble, "Oh, yeah, you guys don't do that ... " which is something usually saved for gas stations in rural Missouri, where it makes sense.
Hopefully, you brought your wallet and don't have to sprint to the car to get it since you just spent an hour fighting through the aisles.
Well, hot off the tech wire this week: H-E-B will test tap-to-pay technology. (What's to test, right? Pretty sure it's all nailed down by this point.) Mabrie Jackson, the public affairs managing director for H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V's shared a few details with us.
"We are launching a one-store pilot program to test digital tap-to-pay systems, starting at our Lovers Lane Central Market in Dallas," Jackson said. "While we hope to offer these tap-to-pay services at more stores in the future, currently, there is no timeframe to expand this service beyond the one pilot location."
For a company that responds to disasters faster than the Red Cross and became a model of preparedness during the pandemic, this feels so off-brand. Not only do they have tech savvy, but they also seem to have a crystal ball, begging the question: What do they know that we don't?
We queried Google on the benefits of using contactless payments, and it responded with, "Why are you even asking that?" Data shows that contactless payments and tap-to-pay are skyrocketing, for both businesses and consumers, surging in popularity since the pandemic.
So, it's all on you, Central Market on Lovers Lane. Please don't mess this up. Just tap and move along. Be a leader.
