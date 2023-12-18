Dallas Gets a New Deer-Themed Boba Shop With Croffles

There’s a new addition to the boba scene in North Texas. And it comes with a deer-themed twist.
Hailing from Taiwan, The Alley is the brainchild of graphic designer Mao Ting Chiu, whose dream had always been to craft a boba shop rooted in aesthetics. The mascot, according to Chiu, is a nod to the mystical, yet refined nature of the deer, which mirrors the sophistication found in The Alley’s 20-plus drink options. It’s no surprise that the Instagrammable brand quickly gained traction in Asia, thanks to its sophisticated decor, memorable mascot and eye-catching drinks.
Now boasting over 300 locations spanning 265 cities worldwide, The Alley stands as one of the world’s fastest-growing bubble tea brands. Warm interiors, high-quality boba and the backing of staunch loyalists in 265 cities worldwide convinced us to see what all the buzz is about. Locally, there are units in Plano and Garland; we decided to visit the Garland shop.
The aesthetic appeal extends to the drinks. Arguably the shop’s most Instagrammable beverage is the brown sugar milk, an artistic concoction of sweetened milk painted with streaks of brown sugar syrup and The Alley’s signature tapioca, aptly named Deerioca, a nod to the uniquely warm and chewier-than-usual boba.
The Alley’s menu leans towards beverages, but the signature croffles are a must-try. Flaky croissants pressed into a warm waffle mold have an almost puffed coating, which is topped with cream and unique powdered toppings like creme brulee, cocoa and matcha.
The Alley isn’t a one-time experience. With a menu boasting almost endless flavors and customizations, return visits are practically a necessity. We'll be back plenty.
The Alley, 5010 N. Jupiter Road, Garland. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.