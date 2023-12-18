 Deer-Themed Boba Shop, The Alley, Expands in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

Dallas Gets a New Deer-Themed Boba Shop With Croffles

The Alley is a popular boba tea shop that is expanding across North Texas. If for nothing else, go try the coffles.
December 18, 2023
Ombréd drinks come in large portions and a spectacle of colors.
Ombréd drinks come in large portions and a spectacle of colors. Anisha Holla
Share this:
There’s a new addition to the boba scene in North Texas. And it comes with a deer-themed twist.

Hailing from Taiwan, The Alley is the brainchild of graphic designer Mao Ting Chiu, whose dream had always been to craft a boba shop rooted in aesthetics. The mascot, according to Chiu, is a nod to the mystical, yet refined nature of the deer, which mirrors the sophistication found in The Alley’s 20-plus drink options. It’s no surprise that the Instagrammable brand quickly gained traction in Asia, thanks to its sophisticated decor, memorable mascot and eye-catching drinks.

Now boasting over 300 locations spanning 265 cities worldwide, The Alley stands as one of the world’s fastest-growing bubble tea brands. Warm interiors, high-quality boba and the backing of staunch loyalists in 265 cities worldwide convinced us to see what all the buzz is about. Locally, there are units in Plano and Garland; we decided to visit the Garland shop.
click to enlarge
Bathe in The Alley's soothing decor, perfect for productivity.
Anisha Holla
Everything about the venue is Pinterest-worthy. Long, sleek tables are suited perfectly to studying, and white walls are adorned with soft backlights and a picture of the signature deer mascot. A cactus garden in the middle of the cafe adds a slight pop of color to the otherwise neutral space. It’s a stark contrast to the nondescript shopping complex that houses the Garland location. Plan for your trip to last a couple of hours. Once you’re inside, it’s tempting to stay.

The aesthetic appeal extends to the drinks. Arguably the shop’s most Instagrammable beverage is the brown sugar milk, an artistic concoction of sweetened milk painted with streaks of brown sugar syrup and The Alley’s signature tapioca, aptly named Deerioca, a nod to the uniquely warm and chewier-than-usual boba.
click to enlarge
Purple rice yogurt is one of The Alley's specialties. Pockets of sweetened purple rice add a surprise to the sip.
Anisha Holla
Other noteworthy drinks include the ube taro milk, which comes tinted a vibrant hue of purple before being ombréd in brown sugar syrup. The strawberry snow features a velvety layer of “snow” or salty cold foam on top. Adventurous customers can also opt for a creme brulee version of their drink, with pockets of fluffy egg pudding buried between sips.

The Alley’s menu leans towards beverages, but the signature croffles are a must-try. Flaky croissants pressed into a warm waffle mold have an almost puffed coating, which is topped with cream and unique powdered toppings like creme brulee, cocoa and matcha.

The Alley isn’t a one-time experience. With a menu boasting almost endless flavors and customizations, return visits are practically a necessity. We'll be back plenty.

The Alley, 5010 N. Jupiter Road, Garland. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

First Sip: Saint Valentine Is an Instant East Dallas Classic

First Look

First Sip: Saint Valentine Is an Instant East Dallas Classic

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Plain Rude: Another Food-Throwing Customer, This Time at a Plano Starbucks

Coffee

Plain Rude: Another Food-Throwing Customer, This Time at a Plano Starbucks

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dumont Creamery & Cafe Brings India's Favorite Ice Cream to North Texas

Dessert

Dumont Creamery & Cafe Brings India's Favorite Ice Cream to North Texas

By Anisha Holla
Cielito in Las Colinas Blends Modern and Traditional Flavors from Puebla, Mexico

First Look

Cielito in Las Colinas Blends Modern and Traditional Flavors from Puebla, Mexico

By Theressa Velazquez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation