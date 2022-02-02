Navigation
The Morning After

Get Your Morning After Brunch Tickets Before Price Increase

March 1, 2023 3:54PM

Biscuits and gravy from Morning After in 2019.
Biscuits and gravy from Morning After in 2019. Alison McLean
If you're happy when you brunch, clap your hands.

Each year the Observer likes to host a giant brunch event with all our besties that showcases some of the finest bites in the city. Restaurants will set up shop on City Hall Plaza and make both sweet and savory brunch items. Multiple bars, with mimosas and bloody marys, help wash it all down. It's a great way to try different restaurants all in one spot, and you just never know what you might try or see there.

Tickets to the Observer's Morning After Brunch are on sale, but tickets prices will increase as we get closer to the date.

Single general admission tickets are $35 each and include entry into the event at 11:30 a.m. with unlimited brunch bites and three drink tickets to use at bars around the venue.

VIP Tickets are $60 each, with entry at 11 a.m., allowing you to beat some of the lines. These also come with unlimited food samples, six drink tickets, plus access to the VIP Lounge with exclusive restaurants and more.

Prices will increase $5 for each ticket on Saturday, March 4. So, you have through Friday to save.

This year's event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Dallas City Hall Plaza (1500 Marilla St.).

Some of Dallas' quintessential brunch spots will be there. We're continually adding more, but here's a sneak peek so far:
Cafe Brazil
San Martin Bakery
Chiloso
Mendocino Farms
Los Primo's
The Nest Craft
First Watch
The Trove
Tacodeli
Sweetgreen
