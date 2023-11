GoGogiri Brings Asian Onigiri and Korean Corn Dogs to Dallas

Gogogiri is the brainchild of Ian Greenberg and Harrison Nguyen, who started the collaboration as college students. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Bite into a plate of fluffy bao buns, filled with chicken, beef or purple taro paste. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Flaky scallion pancakes are served with a side of signature 'Go Go' sauce. Anisha Holla

In 2021, newly graduated duo Ian Greenberg and Harrison Nguyen brought GoGogiri to life as a humble food truck in their college town of Lubbock, Texas. Their deep-seated love for classic Asian onigiri, combined with an appreciation for bold Texan flavors, birthed a novel fast-food idea: a chain that blends onigiri, a traditional Japanese snack, with uniquely Texan tastes.Dallas marks the pair’s newest location. Despite being in a modest shopping complex in Far North Dallas, the shop has generated considerable buzz. Our curiosity got the best of us so we gave it a try. The Dallas restaurant is simple, with a small takeout counter, unfussy menu and no-frills dining room. The understated ambiance allows the spotlight to focus on the food.The highlight of the menu is an extensive selection of onigiri, a classic Japanese snack with a simple layer of salted rice with grilled, fried or cold fillings. Tempting options include the President’s Rice Ball, which comes almost over-stuffed with a mixture of katsu chicken and wagyu beef. The traditional SPAM onigiri has a fried mixture of teriyaki pork. There's also a katsu chicken onigiri and shrimp tempura, to name a few more.While onigiri is the shop’s specialty product, Gogogiri has since broadened its menu to include other Asian specialties like bao buns, dumplings and scallion pancakes. Don't miss out on the sweet purple bao bun: a fluffy, purple-tinted dumpling filled with a sweet taro paste. Other buns, filled generously with chicken or barbecue pork, come wrapped in the same melt-in-the-mouth dough.Grab a to-go order of GoGogiri’s scallion pancakes, flaky dough with chopped green scallion, or beef dumplings, pan-fried to a satisfying crisp. Pair any item on the menu with GoGogiri’s signature GoGo sauce, which — theoretically — is designed for moderated dipping. Some may argue that it’s good enough to savor on its own.This week GoGogiri is launching GoGo Korean Corn Dogs, which are popular at their original locations.