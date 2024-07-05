 Dallas Restaurants, Bars Offering Summer Deals on Food, Drink | Dallas Observer
Summer Deals Are Coming In Hot at Dallas Restaurants

Ease the pain of this heat and the cost of everything with some summertime specials around Dallas.
July 5, 2024
HERO is bored this summer with the Stars and Mavs on break. Go keep the place company and enjoy $5 cocktails.
The hospitality industry sweats high temps. Simmering heat puts a big hurt on restaurants, per a report by the Federal Reserve of Dallas. And inflation is nipping away at the margins, for both restaurants and consumers. These two systems have collided over Dallas, and restaurateurs are finding creative ways to lure us in with summertime deals.

We've gathered some hot deals at Dallas restaurants, like HERO's summer special called Ballin' on a Budget, which is — funny enough — our middle name.

These deals are mostly for summer 2024. Check socials or websites before heading over to make sure these specials are still on point. We'll update as we go. Bars and restaurants, send us your summertime deals: [email protected].

Bar Colette

3699 McKinney Ave.
This sexy lounge runs a graduate seminar on the fine art of cocktails. But this summer, Bar Colette feels us. They've added a frozen pina colada to the menu, The Miami, and a frozen strawberry daiquiri, Vice, each $17. But during aperitivo time (fancy words for happy hour), get both mixed together for a Miami Vice for $12.

Bread Winners Bakery and Cafe

3301 McKinney Ave.
Wednesdays are winners at Bread Winners in Uptown. Through Aug. 28, get two "select" entrees for $10, plus $5 cocktails and a free dessert. And this is all for a good cause, a portion of sales goes to Dallas Casa. Reservations are highly recommended.

Ebb and Flow

2651 Commerce St. and 7300 Lone Star Drive
Ebb and Flow locations in Dallas and Plano have $12 lunch specials (beverage included) Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that include big burgers and colorful protein-topped salads. You could (should) stay over for happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. for more deals. But, during the summer they also have a bonus happy hour anytime the temperature is over 100 degrees. Noted.

Gemma

2323 Henderson Ave.
Get a Texas Heat cocktail at the bar at Gemma all summer for $10 (normally $14) made with jalapeno-infused tequila, muddled cilantro, lemon and lime juice with simple syrup. Get an order of their duck fat tater tots with a smoked malt vinegar aioli for just $11 (normal price) and that's a great hot-summer snack.

HERO by HG

3090 Nowitzki Way (Victory Park)
HERO by HG next to the American Airlines Center is clearly lonely this summer, but who can blame them with their neighbors — the Mavs and Stars — both enjoying off-seasons? Now through the end of summer, they have $5 cocktails, $3 draft beer, $5 select appetizers and $10 burgers and sandwiches. At brunch you can get $5 elderberry spritzes and $2 mimosas. These deals last through the "end of summer."

MoMo Italian

8989 Forest Lane
MoMo Italian has added some new summer items to the menu, including an affogato martini. But starting July 9 families can get a free children's pasta with the purchase of two main courses (children 12 and under, valid Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday only). Also, starting July 7, MoMo will have happy hour on Sundays from open to close (in the bar area only), which includes $7 wine, cocktails starting at $6 and cheap bites.

Quarter Bar

3301 McKinney Ave.
The Quarter Bar has pretty good standard daily specials. On Mondays, for example, get $3 PBR and $5 Jameson and half off shared plates until 10 p.m. Thursday happy hour lasts til 9 p.m. and includes $6 Voodoo fries until 10 p.m. Let's go! But for this summer, they, like Bread Winners, are running a Wednesday dinner series with two select entrees for $10 each through Aug. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sachet

4270 Oak Lawn Ave.
For the money of July, this Mediterranean hot spot will have a cold mezze platter for $12 (bar only), with a chef's selection of goods that may include fattoush salad, yellow beets with red beet hummus, oregano and lebneh.

Saint Valentine

4800 Bryan St.
Any excuse to go to Saint Valentine in East Dallas, right? On Wednesdays, at this dive bar posing as a swanky cocktail den they have $1 wings. Pair those wings with a $10 boilermaker (High Life and shot of whiskey) from the Churched Up Beer section of the menu.

Sfuzzi's

2401 Henderson Ave.
We recently wrote about Sfuzzi's all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta for $20 on Wednesdays. Order a pie and after you finish that one, you can order another. Same with pasta. Each person at the table can order a pasta dish or pizza each. The deal is on Wednesdays from 5 to 11 p.m., dine-in only.

Yellow Rosa

2901 Commerce St.
Check out this Deep Ellum taqueria on Thursday nights for loteria and $5 margaritas all day, plus live mariachi from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Or take a date on Friday and Saturday night for dinner for two for $55 that includes one appetizer, two entrees and dessert. Then go back on Sunday for a $40 mimosa tower. The fun never ends. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
