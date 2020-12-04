Bars Close, Restaurants Face Capacity Limits as COVID Surges

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Thursday that nonessential business occupancy limits will decrease from 75% to 50%, effective immediately.
These include all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, museums and libraries in Dallas County.
This follows Gov. Greg Abbott's order that if a region has more than 15% of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days, these rollbacks would be followed.
Bars will go from 50% capacity to being fully closed.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
The trauma service area for our region, which includes Dallas County, had 15.55% of its hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State and Health Services.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will inform business and bar owners of the policy change, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The restrictions remain in place until the percentage drops below 15% for seven consecutive days.
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.